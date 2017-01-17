‘Fifty Shades Of Grey: The Musical’? Could This Soon Be The New Bachelorette Party Trend?

First the book, then the movie, and now the musical? If you are super excited to see Fifty Shades Darker next month and are perhaps a bit sad that there is only one more movie left in the trilogy, then you are bound to be exuberant over the news that Fifty Shades of Grey: The Musical is currently in talks and being considered to be produced on London’s prestigious West End and Broadway.

According to the Sun, Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James has vaguely admitted that there has been some talk about a musical based on her S&M books, yet she did not reveal any possible names of people that she may be negotiating with, nor any other details.

“Someone has asked me about that.”

Remaining coy, the bestselling author did not play her hand as to whether this West End musical is moving forward.

“Who knows? Never say never.”

A theatre insider told the paper that Fifty Shades of Grey would attract a massive amount of theatre goers, causing instant ticket sellouts and, presumably, big profits.

“There has been massive hype around the books and producers know that the stage adaptation will sell out in minutes.”

The British source also pointed out how Fifty Shades Of Grey: The Musical would attract “hen parties,” what is what the British call bachelorette parties, as well as curiosity seekers. It could also attract quite a few tourists, not unlike the flurry of out of town visitors that have flocked to Hamilton in New York City.

“It could be the sort of thing that hen parties will flock to with all the steamy scenes and tourists will love it too.”

It sounds like the London is not the only city that this musical would be performed in. The paper also mentions Broadway as possibly producing Fifty Shades of Grey: The Musical. There is no mention of Las Vegas, which would be a natural city to host such a musical. This is the mecca for bachelorette parties, and every performance would likely be a sell-out months in advance.

The unnamed source was quick to add that there is no current agreement for the musical, but there is a universal acknowledgement that Fifty Shades of Grey: The Musical would be an enormous success.

“Theatre bosses have been in talks with E.L and although these things can take years to plan they know it will be a big success.”

Perhaps the most important question is who will play the seductive Christian Grey? So far, no actors have mentioned that they are interested, nor have any insiders mentioned any possible actors that they may approach. Once pen is put to paper and the theater and the author come to terms, there should be a long list of potential actors that will want to play this role.

Published in 2011, Fifty Shades of Grey is a trilogy of erotic novels that follows Anastasia Steele and her dominant lover, Christian Grey. The three novels made over 100 million copies.

The entire trilogy will be made into movies. The first movie, Fifty Shades of Grey, was released in 2015, starring Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele. Despite mixed reviews, Forbes reports that the movie made over $500 million worldwide, making it one of the top six most successful R-rated films ever made. The second movie, cleverly released in time for Valentine’s Day 2017, is titled Fifty Shades Darker, again starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

If there was a Fifty Shades of Grey: The Musical, would you want to see it? Do you think you would travel to London’s West End to see it in person, or would you rather see it in a city like Las Vegas? Would you just rather forget about anything having to do with Fifty Shades of Grey?

