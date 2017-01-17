Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Reportedly Meet Secretly Amid Girl Squad ‘Rift’ Over The Weeknd Romance

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez once were known for their close friendship, with the two often accompanying each other to awards shows and posing on the red carpet. In recent months, however, pictures of Taylor’s famous girl squad haven’t included her supposed best friend. Now a new report claims that Swift just got together with the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” songstress, who’s been involved with The Weeknd. Is Selena still a member of the squad?

“She’s still in Taylor Swift’s squad,” Hollywood Life reassured readers on January 16. Noting that the two have been apart for months, the media outlet pointed out that they had a “lot of catching up to do.” Did that include the “Same Old Love” singer’s new romance with The Weeknd, and is she still as close as ever to Taylor?

Even though Swift, 26, has not been seen with her 24-year-old best friend in recent months, the publication revealed that the two are “chilling together, but they just are doing it behind closed doors” rather than in public. An insider told Hollywood Life about Taylor’s reported secret rendezvous with her pal this month.

“Taylor and Selena had a secret meeting at Taylor’s Beverly Hills home this week. It was the first time the two have seen each other in months.”

Swift and the “The Heart Wants What It Wants” singer dished about “everything” during their meeting, according to the insider, who revealed that it was just the two of them at Taylor’s home for several hours.

“They chatted about boyfriends, ex’s, love and of course music,” said the source, who also revealed that the two discussed that famous PDA-packed date with The Weeknd.

“They talked about a lot of guys, including current crushes and old flames.”

That secret meeting sounds as if everything is fine between Swift and her best friend. But is it as true for her squad?

“Taylor Swift has a major rift in her girl squad,” according to TMZ.

How to mend that rift? The media outlet advised either working things out, or just working out, with Swift spotted at a fitness studio amid the drama.

Swift was seen exiting the exercise studio Body By Simone, described as “looking pensive” as the supposed “drama” brews involving her best friend and Bella Hadid.

As to whether Taylor’s squad itself is actually at risk over the drama, E News pointed out that the situation is complicated by the fact that the “Hands To Myself” songstress has “mingled aplenty with Bella’s big sister, Gigi Hadid,” who is part of Swift’s squad.

But Swift has a history of defying expectations when it comes to keeping her girl squad strong. For example, despite her own breakup history with Joe Jonas, Taylor was seen “happily” hanging out with Gigi and Joe, noted E News.

And it didn’t stop there, with Swift also getting “chummy” with Kendall Jenner despite the fact that it was clear that Kendall was “enjoying the company of Harry Styles, patient zero at the heart of Taylor’s 1989 album.”

However, time also is a factor when it comes to enduring situations where exes are involved. The media outlet pointed out that in Swift’s situation with Jonas, Gigi’s hookup with Joe took place seven years after Taylor was involved with him. As for Harry and Kendall, the two had a relationship that was sporadic.

But when it comes to the new drama might affect Swift’s girl squad, Taylor has repeatedly stated her belief, that regardless of the guys, the girl squad endures.

“It’s almost like the sisterhood has such a higher place on the list of priorities for us.”

Talking about issues that she and her friends might come across regarding boyfriends, Taylor clarified that she feels the “sisterhood” ranks as “so much more important than some guy.” Moreover, Swift emphasized that she belongs to a squad whose members need each other.

“When you’ve got this group of girls who need each other as much as we need each other, in this climate, when it’s so hard for women to be understood and portrayed the right way in the media…Now more than ever we need to be good and kind to each other,” added Taylor.

Swift also stressed her belief that it was essential to avoid judging each other, even if a game of musical chairs involving boyfriends is involved.

“Just because you have the same taste in men, we don’t hold that against each other,” added Taylor.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]