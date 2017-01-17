‘Sherlock’ Season 5 Release Date, Plot, And Spoilers: A Special Episode To Premiere In Near Future?

Sherlock Season 4 ended with both Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson solving the final problem. But was that the last case of the Baker Street Boys? The statements from the writers and cast seem to indicate the show may return but a Sherlock Season 5 release date may not be anytime soon.

Will Sherlock Return With Season 5?

The Sherlock Season 4 finale saw Holmes battle some moral dilemmas and uncover his sentimental side. Fans would want to see more of his emotional side in Sherlock Season 5, but will that happen?

Both the writers, Steven Moffat and Mart Gatiss, have earlier echoed their sentiments to carry on with the series. Gatiss had said at a previous interview that he is thrilled and amazed at audiences’ enthusiasm for Sherlock and so he wants to carry on as long as possible. In an interview, a few days back, Steven Moffat said the following.

“If this is the last time – and I’m not planning on it to be, but it might be – it is possible that we could end it.”

Benedict Cumberbatch has also expressed his desire to play Sherlock Holmes into old age. But he was quick to clarify that he would not want to continue immediately.

Sherlock Season 5 Plot

There are several ideas from the works of Sir Conan Doyle that have not been adapted into the television series. The Baker Street Boys could return to solve crimes based on several stories such as “The Red-Headed League,” “The Man With the Twisted Lip,” and many more.

Also, the latest season of Sherlock has left several burning questions unanswered. Fans may find the answers only when Sherlock Season 5 returns.

Fans are still wondering what was the meaning of the posthumous message, “Go to hell, Sherlock,” by Mary. There must be some deep meaning or a subtle hint in that message, but what?

When the Sherlock Season 5 release date finally arrives, it would be interesting to know the progress of Mycroft’s love life. In Season 4, Mycroft’s government boss was seen hitting on him and had even offered her card with a private number. Will this blossom into something?

One of the most emotional scenes of Sherlock Season 4 involved Molly Hooper. She had to tell Sherlock that she loved him after he indicated that he loved her. He was trying to save her life but did he actually mean it? Could it be that his feeling for Molly runs deeper than he thinks?

In one of the episodes, Sherlock received a birthday text from Irene Adler, who was last seen in 2012. Why was she texting him? Will she be back?

With so much left to explore, it seems obvious that the next Sherlock Season 5 should happen. But, the question remains, when?

Sherlock Season 5 Release Date

Sherlock fans know that the show, unlike other shows, does not return every year and the wait for next season is always longer.

There was an 18-month gap between Seasons 1 and 2, then a two-year wait for each of the next two seasons. So, a Sherlock Season 5 release date could be at least two years away. As reported by Radio Times, writer Moffat had said in an interview that he might not want to wait for two years to explore the rift between Holmes and John resulting from Mary’s death. Will a special episode premiere? As of now, there has been no confirmation.

The prime reason behind the delay of a Sherlock Season 5 release date, is its cast. Its entire cast is preoccupied with other projects in the near future.

Cumberbatch has a multi-movie deal with Marvel and with his recent success, he is not short on offers either.

Freeman is occupied with his character Everett K. Ross, which is poised to reappear in 2018’s Black Panther. He is also seen in the thriller Startup on streaming service Crackle.

Louise Brealey is playing the lead in BBC Three’s thriller, Clique. Moffat will be at the helm of things on Doctor Who until 2018. Considering the schedule of all the main cast members, the filming of the next season may not start soon.

With so many untold stories and desire of lead actors to return, it looks like Sherlock Season 5 will eventually return. Whenever the show returns, expect Cumberbatch to transform into the 40-something traditional Sherlock Holmes, someone who would be wise and humane.

Sherlock fans, what do you think will happen in Season 5? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by BBC One]