Kourtney Kardashian Spends Time With Justin Bieber, But Is Serious About Scott Disick As Pregnancy Rumors Swirl?

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber spent time together over the weekend, but are they dating?

Although Kourtney Kardashian’s outing with Bieber at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California, got tongues wagging about a possible romance, a new report claims the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not have romantic intentions with Bieber during their night out. Instead, she was reportedly using the singer to teach her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, an important lesson.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] did the one thing that always gets his attention and drives him crazy — go out with Justin,” an insider told Hollywood Life on January 16. “Scott hates it when she goes out with him and she knows it. She was sending a message to Scott: ‘If you screw me over I will hurt you right back.’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were said to have reconciled their relationship at the end of last year but during a recent trip to Dubai with Kim Kardashian, Disick reportedly went missing.

“No one knew where he was at. He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him,” a source told Radar Online. “[Kourtney Kardashian] flipped out and when she finally got Scott on the phone, he told her that she has trust issues and that is why she sent that tweet out saying that. Scott also told her that he is not Kim’s babysitter and that the reason no one could find him was because he had overslept – ten hours!”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have three children together, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, and dated for 9 years before splitting up in July 2015 due to shocking photos of Disick getting close to one of his ex-girlfriends.

“In some ways, she’s been expecting him to break her heart again,” a source explained to Hollywood Life after the incident. “[Kourtney Kardashian] doesn’t know if he fell off the wagon or what while he was in Dubai, but he was definitely MIA and acting suspicious.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick traveled to Mexico at the end of last year and over the holidays, they were spotted together in Colorado with their kids, which seemed to hint that they were back together. Then, weeks into their allegedly reconciled romance, Kourtney Kardashian began facing allegations of a pregnancy.

After hinting that she was pregnant with numerous baby comments on her social media pages, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber stepped out together for the first time since last July, when the rumored pair was seen in Miami with friends.

According to a People Magazine insider, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together” in West Hollywood. “Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber began spending time with one another in October 2015, months after her breakup from Disick, and in December of that year, the reality star was seen leaving the singer’s hotel room in the wee hours of the morning. Still, both parties stayed silent about the potential relationship between them.

In 2016, Kourtney Kardashian continued to spend regular time with the singer and in March, she attended one of his Purpose Tour shows at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. During the event, as fans of the mother of three may recall, Kardashian posted a photo of herself on Instagram and labeled herself a “Belieber.”

