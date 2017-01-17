Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Show Courtship Is Serious On TLC ‘Jill And Jessa: Counting On’ News

It looks like Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are getting more and more serious! The newest couple on Jill and Jessa: Counting On announced their courtship this past November, a day after Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding, and it looks like they are ready to take things to the next level.

In the new season promo picture for TLC’s Counting On, Austin can be seen standing next to Joy, beaming and seemingly happy to be part of the Duggars. Check out the picture below!

Counting On fans expressed their surprise on this post, guessing that, if Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar allowed him to be included in the family picture, then the courtship must be going well.

“Is that Austin beside Joy? If he’s in the promo while they are only courting then it must be serious,” Christine Benoit commented on the promo photo. “I don’t think the other guys were in the promo pics before they were married or were they?”

Another Facebook user, Kaycee Marks, replied, “Joy is also in the pictures in the advertisement for Austin’s parents camp. I would say it’s pretty serious.”

Kelly Ann Tobias also commented, “Yes, she’s been on the family’s website since shortly after announcing their courtship.”

This has not been the only time that the patriarch and the matriarch of the Duggars showed their support for this courtship. For Austin’s birthday, they wrote a Facebook post to show just how grateful they are having him in their and Joy’s lives.

“Happy 23rd Birthday, Austin!” The Duggars wrote on Facebook. “We had a great time going on our double date with you and Joy this weekend! We are loving the time we are getting to spend with you as you and Joy court, and we are so excited to see what the Lord has in-store for you and our sweet Joy!”

Considering that Joy-Anna Duggar is four years younger than he is, at the age of 19, they are being much more careful with how their courtship is coming along. They chaperoned the birthday date, tagging along with the young couple to make sure that they weren’t up to no good.

The courtship news came at a surprise for Joy, who has been a tomboy for the longest time.

“I just asked her to enter a courtship with me,” Austin said, according to RadarOnline. “Almost 15 years. I picked this spot because last time we were here together was August 1, 2015.”

“I hadn’t been here in so long,” she said. “I was not expecting this. So happy.”

The fact that she has super supportive siblings, who are very concerned about her happiness, means that she feels secure going into this special relationship with Austin Forsyth, whom she has known for 14 years.

“For me, he would almost have to be a perfect guy,” Jedidiah, her brother, said to People magazine. “And he would go through a lot of testing!”

To that, Josiah added, “I think if guys come around, they’re going to have to get through a few guys – [I’m] talking about me and [my brother] Joseph.”

“If a guy shows up to court Joy, there will definitely be a lot of us standing back a little bit, kind of checking him out,” Joseph said.

Now, the Duggars are all glad that Joy-Anna found that special someone in her life. Jinger, the last Duggar to get married, commented that she cannot be happier that her younger sister has blossomed into a woman.

“I think it’s really neat to see throughout the years [how] she’s really changed and grown up a lot,” Jinger said, according to People magazine.“Years ago, she would have been the tomboy out in the trees and climbing all over the place, never wanting to fix her hair.”

Do you think the new season of Jill and Jessa: Counting On will hold special news about the courtship of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]