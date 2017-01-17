The Weeknd’s Romance With Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Different From Her Past Relationships

The Weeknd’s relationship with Selena Gomez may be new to fans, but according to a report days ago, they’ve actually been seeing one another for a couple of months.

Although The Weeknd hasn’t shared any details about his relationship with the 24-year-old actress and singer, a TMZ report recently claimed they began dating last year after Gomez made her career comeback at the 2016 American Music Awards — and spent the holidays together.

As The Weeknd and his rumored new girlfriend continue to enjoy their alleged romance, a source claims things are heating up between them.

“Selena is feeling things she never felt before with The Weeknd. The relationship with Abel is fresh and new for Selena, but she can tell things are completely different from any of her previous relationships,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 17.

Gomez had a rough 2016. As fans will recall, she was involved in what appeared to be an on-and-off romance with Justin Bieber early in the year and was later seen feuding with the “Cold Water” singer on Instagram after he posted a photo of himself and another woman, Sofia Richie. Then, weeks later, Gomez spoke to People magazine and admitted to struggling with anxiety, depression and panic attacks before reportedly checking into a treatment center in Tennessee.

Following a few months of social media silence, Selena Gomez returned to Los Angeles and attended the 2016 American Music Awards, where she nearly broke down as she spoke of being broken.

Although The Weeknd’s rumored new love interest went through hard times just months ago, the Hollywood Life source claimed she’s doing better than ever now that she reportedly has The Weeknd at her side. In fact, the insider claimed the “Starboy” singer has helped her regain her confidence.

“For the first time in a long time, Selena has her confidence back and she credits that to having [The Weeknd] in her life,” the source said. “She is healthier than she has been in a long time and having an honest relationship has a lot to do with her feeling so strong. [The Weeknd] makes Selena feel secure and she sees this as her first mature relationship as an adult.”

According to a second report, The Weeknd may be all about Gomez at the moment, but that doesn’t mean he is on board with a highly publicized romance with her — or anyone else. As an insider explained, The Weeknd prefers to keep his relationship private.

“[The Weeknd] wants to shut down all the extra stuff, he doesn’t want to be seen out and about everywhere with her and all over the news and social media as a couple,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life. “He wants to be known as an artist and the relationship can thrive behind closed doors.”

“[The Weeknd] is not in any mood to be the next Bennifer or Brangelina and if it gets to those crazy levels he will shut down the relationship immediately,” the source continued. “He doesn’t want to be a pawn in anyone’s game, he doesn’t want his relationships to become a Taylor Swift type joke.”

Prior to Gomez, The Weeknd dated model Bella Hadid for nearly two years. As fans will recall, The Weeknd and Hadid hit it off with one another while filming one of his music videos and were ultimately seen together on a number of red carpets before parting ways with one another in November of last year, just weeks before they reunited at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid came face-to-face at the event, where The Weeknd was performing and Hadid was walking the runway.

