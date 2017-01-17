Jesus’ Second Coming Will Occur in 2022, Israeli Rabbi Claims: Star Collision Predicted By Astronomers Fulfills Balaam’s Messianic Prophecy

An Israeli Rabbi has claimed that the biblical prophecy of Balaam, which says that the appearance of a new star will precede the coming of the Messiah, matches an astronomical event that scientists predict will occur in 2022. Although the Jewish faith does not believe that Jesus is the Messiah, some Christians have interpreted the Rabbi’s prediction as proof that Jesus’ second coming will occur in 2022.

Rabbi Yosef Berger of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion claimed that biblical prophecy of Balaam and “Jewish esoteric sources” show that the astronomical event predicted for 2022, the collision of two stars to form a brand new star in the night sky, will herald the arrival of the Messiah. The astronomical event fulfills an ancient prophetic sign of the coming of the Messiah, the Rabbi claimed, according to Breaking Israel News.

Rabbi Berger claimed that Balaam’s prophecy and other Jewish mystical sources say that the coming of the Messiah will be preceded by heavenly signs involving multiple stars. The ancient prophecy of the arrival of the Messiah matches recent predictions by astronomers that a dazzling display from a red nova explosion will appear in the sky in 2022, following the collision of two faint stars in the constellation of Cygnus, according to the Rabbi.

The star star system, known as KIC 9832227, is a contact binary system, that is two stars so close in space that they are touching. But the two stars that make up KIC 9832227 will merge into one, generating gas that forms an explosion known as a red nova. The powerful explosion will increase the brightness of the binary star system 10,000 times, astronomers said.

The red nova explosion will be very bright in the night sky — as bright as the Polaris star, according to the website Astronomy. The explosion due to the collision in the constellation Cygnus will be visible for up to six months.

Calvin College professor of astronomy and physics Lawrence Molnar explained during a recent American Astronomical Society meeting in Texas that the two stars in the constellation of Cygnus, about 1,800 light years away, have already collided and exploded but the light from the event will be seen on Earth for the first time in 2022.

“This is not a birth of a star by normal means,” he said in an interview with RT America. “This is starting with two already existing stars, and as they evolved over time the two stars come close to each other.”

“They are so close they are touching each other. The new star [forms] when the two merge together,” he said.

However, according to Rabbi Berger, the astronomical phenomenon fulfills ancient prophecy in Numbers 24:17 about a heavenly sign that heralds the coming of the Messiah.

“I see him, but not now; I behold him, but not nigh; there shall step forth a star out of Yakov, and a scepter shall rise out of Yisrael, and shall smite through the corners of Moab, and break down all the sons of Seth.” Numbers 24:17

Berger cited Rabbi Moses ben Maimon (Rambam), a highly influential 12th century scholar of the Torah.

“The Rambam brings this verse about a star appearing as proof that the Messiah will come one day,” he told Breaking Israel News. “But he says it will come from Jacob, and not from Esau, more specifically from the tribe of Judah.”

He also cited the Zohar, a work of Jewish mysticism, which gives details of the color and nature of stars that will appear before the arrival of the Messiah.

“The Zohar states explicitly that the Messianic process will be accompanied by several stars appearing,” he said. “The Zohar goes into great depth, describing how many stars, and which colors they will be.”

Rabbi Berger’s prediction has sparked excitement in Jewish and Christian messianic circles. Christians who believe that Jesus is the Messiah interpreted Rabbi Berger’s prediction as referring to the second coming of Jesus.

“The Bible says that no-one knows neither the date nor the hour when the Lord Jesus will come again. Only the Father knows,” a believer said. “But be sure, it may be very soon. He will come to separate His sheep from the goats and then shall the end come.”

“More than 98 percent of bible prophecy has already come to pass with stunning accuracy,” another believer said. “It’s just the last bit that needs to be fulfilled and for every last sheep to enter the fold.”

According to Ira Machefsky, an amateur astronomer from Mizpeh Ramon in Israel, “The Heavens, especially unique phenomena like this nova, are a manifestation of God’s intellect.”

“God works through nature, and astronomy and astrology are prominent in Jewish mysticism,” he said.

But others were skeptical.

“Every year for the last 2000 years there is a prediction for the return of the messiah. I think we can logically and rationally conclude by now that no one is coming to save anyone,” a skeptic commented. “Get on with your lives; make it better for the people around you because no one is coming again.”

“It is very unlikely that Jesus would arrive on such a weak star occurrence,” a third skeptic said.

Astronomers are also excited about the predicted red nova explosion.

“If the prediction is correct, then for the first time in history, parents will be able to point to a dark spot in the sky and say, ‘Watch, kids, there’s a star hiding in there, but soon it’s going to light up!” said Matt Walhout, dean at Calvin College.

This is the first time that astronomers have predicted a nova.

