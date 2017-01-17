‘Days Of Our Lives’: Will Nicole Have To Choose Between Deimos Kiriakis And Baby Holly On ‘DOOL’? [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans were looking forward to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) finding out she is baby Holly’s biological mother. However, she remains in the dark about the truth. The one and only reason Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) is keeping it a secret is because of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Will Chloe end up forcing Nicole to choose between Deimos and baby Holly?

DOOL spoilers are below. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

This week on #DAYS, Nicole is planning to marry Deimos, but his enemies want him out of her life… permanently. pic.twitter.com/MKqySepyYA — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 16, 2017

On yesterday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Chloe snuck out of the hospital to see Nicole. She was prepared to tell her the truth about baby Holly. However, she stopped when she noticed Nicole’s engagement ring. Then, Chloe and Nicole overheard Deimos on the phone. He was in a rage and was making death threats. This only made Chloe even more sure that she was protecting the child by keeping her away from Deimos and Nicole.

Even though Nicole was initially angry about Deimos losing control and how he spoke to Chloe, she forgave him. She understood why he was so upset, but at the same time, knows that he is a loose cannon. For a while, it seemed as if Deimos was improving and trying to be a better man. However, since Nicole agreed to marry him, it seems that he is slipping back into his old ways. Perhaps he is getting too confident now that he believes he has the woman he always wanted.

On Days Of Our Lives, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) asked Nicole what she would do if Chloe made her choose between Deimos and her friendship. What he was really asking was if Nicole could give up Deimos if she was presented with a choice. Since Chloe won’t allow Deimos anywhere near baby Holly, it might be a choice that Nicole will eventually have to make. Chloe wants to tell Nicole the truth, but feels that Deimos is a dangerous man. It is possible that Chloe could end up forcing Nicole to choose between Deimos and her baby.

What do you think is next for Chloe now that she's awake? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/lcEQ1kNNKL — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 13, 2017

Even though Nicole loves Deimos, she would obviously choose her child once she finds out that baby Holly is her daughter. It is one thing if Chloe is the mother, but once Nicole finds out the truth, she will do anything to be with her little girl. Even if it means having to give up the man that she loves.

Another theory is that Nicole might break things off with Deimos before finding out Chloe’s secret. She is not happy with Deimos issuing death threats and is concerned about his need for revenge. She is trying to be understanding, but at the same time, she sees him backsliding into the old Deimos. Could he completely lose control? According to Serial Scoop, an audition tape was leaked. The video is no longer available, but it reveals that Deimos wants to kill Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) over an amulet. Currently, there is no amulet storyline on Days Of Our Lives, but it does make fans wonder if Deimos will completely snap.

He certainly didn’t treat Sonny very well on yesterday’s episode. He was trying to calm Deimos down and make him think rationally. He knows that a war between the DiMera and Kiraikis families could end with bloodshed and innocent people getting caught in the crossfire. However, Deimos didn’t care and took the opportunity to talk about Sonny’s generation and their “weaknesses.” Anyone who doesn’t side with Deimos could end up being viewed as an enemy.

What do you think is going to happen with Chloe, Deimos, and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives? Will Arianne Zucker’s character be forced to choose between her fiance and baby Holly?

