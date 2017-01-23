Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump Against Online Trolls, Still Criticizes President

Chelsea Clinton has spoken out against the criticism directed at Barron Trump after his father’s inauguration.

According to the New York Post, Clinton who spent her teenage years under public scrutiny when her father was president said the 10-year-old boy deserved to live his life as a kid. However, in the same breath, the 36-year-old mother-of-one allegedly used him as a political pawn to take shots at President Trump.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

Chelsea Clinton says Barron Trump deserves the chance to be a kid: https://t.co/27Z6Jch1yD — People Magazine (@people) January 22, 2017

Her controversial post immediately drew plenty of reactions with people criticizing and empathizing with what she said. One social media user revealed that what Clinton was talking about was not up for suggestion because the Trump administration had not introduced any unfavorable policies directed at children.

“I haven’t seen any policies that hurt kids yet. So why is that in this discussion? If you know something I don’t, please inform me. And yes, kids and family are off limits. None of your business.”

Another Twitter user had blasted Chelsea Clinton in a post, alleging that the former secretary of state was using her daughter as a political prop to still attack President Trump.

“Your mother lost. We don’t want her nonsense in our nation’s politics.”

It was WRONG when they attacked @ChelseaClinton, Bush Twins & Obama Daughters. It's WRONG to attack Barron Trump. — Resistance Xyxox (@Xyxox) January 22, 2017

I agree that Barron Trump should never, ever be a target, but where was the outrage when @ChelseaClinton was mocked for 8 years. #hypocrisy — Rose Witters (@michiganredrose) January 22, 2017

A deal: you apologize for calling Obama kids monkeys, or Chelsea Clinton a dog, and maybe I apologize for laughing at #barrontrump. Maybe. — (((Nick Nelson))) (@NickNelson87) January 21, 2017

Other Twitter followers sympathized with the 36-year-old and came to her defense. They pointed out that some of President Trump’s policy agendas were indeed not friendly to children. One user mentioned that attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and appoint Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education were definitely not encouraging signs.

Another Twitter user empathized with Clinton, adding that she remembered her growing up in the White House and how the media turned on her. Another Twitter user said she was touched by Barron the “innocent child” and “loved watching him play peek a boo” with his nephew at the inaugural parade, adding that the boy be left alone.

Chelsea Clinton was frequently targeted by the media during her father’s double tenure as president. She was mocked because of her appearance on an episode of Saturday Night Live. In 1993, Rush Limbaugh also ridiculed the former first daughter’s looks. The controversial talk show host had compared Clinton, who was 13-years-old at the time, to a dog.

“Socks is the White House cat. But did you know there is also a White House dog?”

#Donald Trump Reveals He Held Back His Criticisms at Presidential Debate Out of Respect for Chelsea Clinton pic.twitter.com/ZximIgeiiE — The Goldwater (@TheGoldWaterUS) September 27, 2016

Clinton would later admit that growing up in public life had steeled her against insults and criticisms, adding that “having a thick skin was a survival skill.” According to The Atlantic, Bill and Hillary had been grooming their only child right from the beginning. There is the story that at age 6, Chelsea was part of mock debates that her parents held at the kitchen table as her father prepared for his 1986 gubernatorial race.

The aim was to ensure that little Chelsea Clinton got used to people saying bad things about the people she cared about. Her mother, Hillary Clinton, revealed in It Takes a Village that her daughter eventually “gained a mastery over her emotions.” Chelsea was 18-years-old when her father admitted to wrongful behavior with Monica Lewinsky. A picture of her and her parents walking the family dog remains by far the most memorable picture taken of her.

Chelsea’s Barron comments are coming on the heels of several people who attacked the 10-year-old’s demeanor during his father’s inauguration on Friday. Modern Family actress Julie Bowen had posted pictures on Instagram of Barron Trump looking at the floor and holding his head in his hands. She had jokingly captioned it, “Barron, a voting majority shares your horror.”

In another picture, the 46-year-old actress had insinuated that the 10-year-old was bored and playing his Gameboy and tagged most of her posts with #barronforpresident. US Magazine revealed that the Modern Family actress got a lot of flak for her negative comments and was accused of cyber bullying.

‘SNL’ Removes Katie Rich From Writing Credits: Will NBC Make A Statement Saying Writer Fired For Barron Trump …https://t.co/YiSTr8tqgb — Mycah Eggleston (@Mycah_E) January 22, 2017

In the same vein, SNL writer Katie Rich tweeted that Barron Trump “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Rich left the message for three hours before she deleted it and made her Twitter account private after enduring a barrage of insults. According to the Inquisitr, there is a petition being circulated calling for the 33-year-old writer to be fired from NBC, the producers of Saturday Night Live.

