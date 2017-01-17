WWE Rumors: Triple H on ‘Raw’, Who’s Joining Kurt Angle In Hall of Fame? UK Championship, ICW On WWE Network?

The latest batch of WWE rumors cover a range of topics related to the company, including Triple H’s return to Raw, a WWE Hall of Fame candidate, the immediate future of the WWE United Kingdom Championship, shows from another promotion on the WWE Network, and a possible injury to a Raw Superstar.

Following the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament, which wrapped up Sunday, Triple H sent out a tweet indicating he was on his way to Little Rock, Arkensas, for Monday’s Raw.

…but for now. Blackpool to London back to the USA for #Raw. #NoRestForTheWicked pic.twitter.com/Gkfi6ChTNs — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

The champ is here with @RealKingRegal and @TripleH — who is now dashing off. "I've got to be at Raw in a few minutes." pic.twitter.com/a0BN5TLX5n — WWE on ESPN (@WWEonESPN) January 15, 2017

That tweet didn’t go unnoticed by Seth Rollins, who’s been determined to get his hands on Triple H after The Game cost him a chance at the WWE Universal Championship in August. However, as those who watched Raw will know, Rollins will have to wait a little longer for a confrontation with Triple H after the latter failed to appear on the show.

Triple H’s tweet and a similar quote he gave to ESPN were apparently intended to stoke interest in his return to TV, as there was never a plan for him to appear on Monday’s Raw. Still, that might come as scant comfort to fans who assumed he’d be onscreen during the episode. Multiple reports have suggested that Triple H vs. Seth Rollins is one of the few matches currently set in stone for WrestleMania 33. Whether Rollins decided to hunt for Triple H, who was certainly at Raw in his backstage role, in Little Rock is not clear.

After Kurt Angle was announced as the headliner for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017, WWE rumors have flared up over the identity of the women’s wrestler who makes it into this year’s crop of honorees. According to PW Insider (via Cageside Seats), Beth Phoenix will be granted a Hall of Fame ring this year. The former WWE Divas Champion and three-time WWE Women’s Champion was with the company from 2004 until retiring in 2012. Phoenix is married to WWE Hall of Famer Edge, with whom she has two daughters.

From the legends who have retired to those in the early stages of their careers: new WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate might be taking his championship on the road. While Triple H had suggested that the goal is for the United Kingdom to get its own WWE TV show on which the championship will be defended and the wrestlers from the championship tournament will be showcased, that show may be a while away.

At 19 years old, who doesn't think @Tyler_Bate is the future of this industry? Congratulations! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/cPY61ZtOOP — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

A champion must defend his title, however, so it may be the case in the meantime that 19-year-old Bate will take on challengers in promotions across the UK, including Insane Championship Wrestling and Progress. Promoters from each of those companies were shown on camera and namechecked during the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament broadcast, and the title might be defended in Ireland’s Over The Top Wrestling as well.

Speaking of Insane Championship Wrestling, ICW might be about to make a major move by having its programming aired on the WWE Network. A deal between ICW and WWE is close to being finalized, according to WWE rumors, and the Scottish promotion may become the first outside promotion to have their current programming airing on the network.

This could be a response to FloSlam’s deals with promotions such as Evolve to show that company’s events on its platform, and WWE seems to already have a working relationship with ICW, using several of its wrestlers in its UK title tournament. However, ICW regularly features top wrestlers with contracts elsewhere, such as Grado (TNA and World of Sport), Drew Galloway (TNA), and Marty Scurll (Ring of Honor), so the network move might lead to a big roster shakeup.

Looks like Darren Young injured his arm. Match called off after nasty bump on the apron #RawLittleRock #RAW @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/zERM5FXS3u — Allen Balint (@AllenBalint) January 17, 2017

Meanwhile, it seems that Raw Superstar Darren Young suffered an injury on Monday. During the taping of Main Event before Raw went on the air, his match with Epico was stopped after he appeared to suffer an arm injury when he took a bump on the ring apron.

