Maisie Williams’ New Netflix Film Released Earlier Than Expected, Fans Delighted By Twitter Exchange

Maisie Williams, of Game of Thrones fame, is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix original movie iBoy, in which she will star with Bill Milner. According to Teen Vogue, the film tells the story of a young boy named Tom who develops superpowers and, with the help of his best friend Lucy (played by Williams), turns towards vigilante justice.

Check out the newly-released trailer here, and mark your calendars with January 27, when iBoy will be released on Netflix.

Maisie Williams was born Margaret Constance Williams in April 1997, in the United Kingdom. The now-famous actress, who plays Arya Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, is a strong advocate against school bullying. In fact, People magazine recently named the actress one of 25 powerful women because of her efforts in counteracting school bullying.

Williams admitted that she was bullied in school, which is why she’s so aware of the damage caused by this antisocial behavior. According to People magazine, the actress revealed that anyone can become a victim of bullying, so it’s important to be prepared when confronted by mean people at school.

“It can happen to absolutely anybody. And I wanted to get that across and let young girls know that you shouldn’t feel different for being bullied and you shouldn’t feel singled out.”

There’s a general notion that bullies harass their victims based on their sexual orientation, race, or other demographic factors. However, Williams believes that mean people will pick on anyone they think they can torment. The actress feels very strongly that school students, particularly girls, must learn to be brave and stand up to their bullies.

It appears that Williams closely resembles Arya Stark, her independent and nonconformist character from Game of Thrones. She also revealed that she never enjoyed her studies at school, even though she loved socializing with school friends. At this point, she hasn’t revealed whether her studies were affected by bullying.

Williams joined the cast of Game of Thrones at 12-years-old and discontinued her education to work on the popular HBO television series. She had earlier featured in a British television movie called Cyberbully in which she played an internet user who’s emotionally harassed by an internet troll that accuses her character of cyberbullying.

Apart from motivating female students to confront bullies, Maisie Williams is also working hard to help Syrian refugees. Currently, because of the civil war in their country, 11 million Syrians have fled their country, 4.8 million have sought refuge in other countries, while a large number of Syrians are still displaced within their own country.

Maisie Williams, together with Lena Headey and Liam Cunningham, partnered with the International Rescue Committee and visited Greece where the Game of Thrones actors met Syrian refugees and appealed to European Union leaders to help the refugees. Williams is shocked that one-half of the world’s population lives lavishly while the other half languishes in poverty.

As one of People magazine’s top 25 women who have the power to change the world, Williams believes that honesty will play a key role in changing the world in a positive way. According to People magazine, the actress believes that world governments must acknowledge the plight of the downtrodden and extend a helping hand to the less fortunate.

“Love for people to wake up one morning and be more accepting. Wake up and not just turn a blind eye to what’s going on in the world, and wake up and want to make a change.”

Maisie Williams is also focusing on her career, and, in addition to the soon-to-be-released iBoy, will soon be seen in three new movies: A Storm in the Stars, Arrivals, and The Forest of Hands and Teeth. However, at the moment Williams is enjoying the well-earned fame she found due to Game of Thrones.

Fans are reportedly excitedly clicking selfies with the actress whenever they get an opportunity to meet her. Williams is also quite active on social media and often shares adorable and funny photographs, often taken with Sophie Turner, her Game of Thrones co-star. Time magazine reported that the actress recently posted a weird photo showing herself with Sophie with their faces swapped.

And much to the delight of fans of Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams (who collective are affectionately referred to as “Mophie”), an Entertainment Tonight caption went terribly wrong when Maisie Williams was incorrectly identified as Maisie Turner. According to Glamour magazine, an eagle-eyed fan noticed the mistake and tweeted to the two stars, joking that they must be married for Maisie to have taken on Sophie’s last name.

@sansastcrk @Maisie_Williams was a lovely, intimate ceremony. Thank you for your well-wishes — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 11, 2017

@SophieT got dinner in the oven, see u soon petal x — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) January 11, 2017

Both Turner and Williams replied to the tweet, carrying on the joke. Now, more than ever, the pair remain best friend goals for many young fans of Game of Thrones.

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]