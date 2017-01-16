Prince Charles Pens New ‘Ladybird’ Book On Climate Change

Prince Charles has been campaigning on the subject of climate change for quite a long time and now he has just written a book that is titled The Ladybird Book on Climate Change. Prince Charles has joined forces with an environmental campaigner, Tony Juniper, and a polar scientist, Emily Shuckburgh, in order to get a serious message out to adults, and the new Ladybird book, due on shelves on January 26, promises to be a basic guide that explains climate change well.

Classic Ladybird books were originally written for children in the ’60s and ’70s, but have become extremely popular for adults recently with the new Ladybird Books for Grown-Ups series. These include books with titles like, The Ladybird Book of the Mid-Life Crisis, The Ladybird Book of the Hipster and The Ladybird Book of The Hangover. Since these books were put out, Ladybird have sold more than 3 million copies of the new adult series.

The new Prince Charles 48-page book on climate change, however, will be the first in a new Ladybird line of books going under the guise of The Ladybird Expert. The books are said to deliver a simple and easy-to-understand guide to complex subjects, as Science Alert report.

Prince Charles has been vocal about climate change on many occasions, and in 2013 he spoke with ITV before his first grandchild was born.

“I don’t want to be confronted by my future grandchild and them say: ‘Why didn’t you do something?’ So clearly now that we will have a grandchild, it makes it even more obvious to try and make sure we leave them something that isn’t a total poisoned chalice.”

The idea of Prince Charles’s climate change book came about in 2015, after he spoke at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Paris. It was there that he first noticed that there weren’t any really basic guides to climate change available anywhere. Prince Charles decided to speak with Penguin Books about the lack of easy-to-understand books on climate change. Penguin, in turn, decided to turn Prince Charles’s idea into a whole new series of Ladybird books.

Penguin publisher Rowland White has said that they were actually thinking of creating new Ladybird books for adults, and that Prince Charles’s idea came at the perfect time.

“It was a coincidence, where we were thinking about a new series for adults after the huge success of the spoof books, but this time wanted some factual books by experts on science, history and arts subjects. So the call and the idea from Clarence House was the catalyst for the new series.”

Finally got the perfect gift for Trump for his inauguration… Prince Charles’ new Ladybird book on climate change https://t.co/OqZsgS526v pic.twitter.com/uUgDTg5oIp — Lang Banks, WWF (@LangBanks) January 15, 2017

The biggest challenge to deal with comes as a result of these new Ladybird books being so small. For instance, there are rarely more than a few sentences on each page of the books. Tony Juniper, the British Antarctic Survey and environmentalist who helped to write the new Prince Charles book on climate change, described how hard the three authors worked in order to make the points they needed to make with such few words.

“His Royal Highness, Emily, and I had to work very hard to make sure that each word did its job, while at the same time working with the pictures to deliver the points we needed to make. I hope we’ve managed to paint a vivid picture, and like those iconic titles from the 60s and 70s, created a title that will stand the test of time.”

After the completion of the The Ladybird Book on Climate Change, the Royal Meteorological Society reviewed it, along with several other people who are experts in the area of climate change.

When asked what he thought the public reception would be of Prince Charles’s new book on climate change, especially with so many recent Ladybird books based on satire, the environmental scientist Phillip Williamson said that he believed it would be a success with the correct style.

“But if the style is right, and the information is correct and understandable, the new Ladybird book with royal authorship could be just what is needed to get the message across that everyone needs to take action on climate change.”

Since Prince Charles has been so active in discussing the subject of climate change, do you think The Ladybird Book on Climate Change will be a success?

[Featured Image by Carl Court/Getty Images]