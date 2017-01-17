‘Avengers: Infinity War’ News: Benedict Cumberbatch Gets Replaced As ‘Doctor Strange,’ Sort Of

In the latest Avengers: Infinity War news, Benedict Cumberbatch fans may be surprised that the British actor won’t be included in the first stage of production of the first installment to the upcoming Marvel film.

According to several reports, Cumberbatch is busy filming another movie in 2017 and unfortunately production behind Avengers: Infinity War won’t wait for him to finish shooting his latest film.

The star of Sherlock is filming his latest movie The Current War, wherein he plays real-life inventor Thomas Edison.

The Current War features the rivalry between Edison and George Westinghouse, two American engineers and visionaries who were trying to modernize the distribution of electrical power to the whole nation.

Cumberbatch has started filming the movie in December 2016 and production is said to last until early 2017, which will coincide with the start of production for Avengers: Infinity War.

Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the powerful sorcerer, Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch has been on every Marvel fan’s mind when it came to discussing the future of the Avengers storyline.

Doctor Strange, although not an official member of the Avengers team in the comic books, plays an integral part in the superhero association and because of this many are expecting that the sorcerer will be present in Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans’ expectations grew when Cumberbatch’s superhero film came out because the details surrounding Doctor Strange clearly indicated that he will play a large part in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

In the 2016 film, Cumberbatch’s character comes into contact with the powerful amulet called the Eye of Agamotto. The mystical item is capable of controlling time and avid fans of MCU say that it is in direct association with the rings that another villain in the Marvel storyline is looking for.

Thanos, whom the Avengers will soon lock horns with, is looking for the Infinity Gauntlet, which ties all of the Marvel movies into one storyline.

Due to the Infinity Gauntlet, the MCU will be able to connect the storylines from the Avengers to the Guardians of the Galaxy and to Doctor Strange.

Since Cumberbatch is already set to make an appearance in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, MCU fans are expecting that he’ll also be in the upcoming Avengers movie.

Unfortunately, Cumberbatch is too busy to work on the Avengers: Infinity War shoot but producers for the upcoming film have already figured out a way to deal with this dilemma.

According to MovieWeb, the producers of Avengers: Infinity War will use another actor to stand-in for Cumberbatch while the latter is working on another film. Luckily for them, the actor they hired to play Doctor Strange closely resembles the British actor.

According to Express the producers for Avengers: Infinity War have hired Aaron Lazar, a Broadway actor, to film Cumberbatch’s scenes for the first half of the production stage.

Express said that the director of Avengers: Infinity War needs Lazar as a stand-in for Benedict Cumberbatch but they will only get the scenes where Lazar’s back is shown in the camera.

According to MovieWeb, the director of the upcoming Avengers film won’t superimpose Cumberbatch’s face on Lazar’s body as what was done on Rogue One. Instead, when Cumberbatch is done filming The Current War, he’ll re-shoot all of the scenes where Lazar’s face will be shown.

As for the other actors tied to the upcoming Marvel movie it has already been confirmed that most of the major characters from the previous Avengers films will be present in the Avengers: Infinity War.

One actor who is yet to be confirmed if he will join the upcoming movie is Game of Thrones star, Peter Dinklage.

According to Variety, Dinklage might appear in Avengers: Infinity War but so far, Marvel hasn’t confirmed if that is true. Even if there’s still no confirmation fans of the MCU are already theorizing that the Emmy Award-winning actor might take on the role of M.O.D.O.K., a highly intelligent super-villain.

