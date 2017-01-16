‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan Scrambles After Sharon Makes A Reckless Move, Victor Reaches Out To Family, And Reed Pushes More Boundaries

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday’s show tease that things will be getting quite intense for Dylan as he faces difficult decisions while working his case in Miami. Sharon continues to be frantic to get a hold of her husband and Victor will be gathering the Newman family for some time together. Reed is continuing to stir up trouble in his return to Genoa City and there is plenty of action on the way with the January 17 episode.

Dylan, pretending to be a man named Derek, has pushed Alex to set up a meeting with Fisk and Young and Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps share that a big guy will pop up and pressure Dylan to drive to the meet location. When “Derek” arrives, Alex will be the only one there and she’ll initially say that she’s actually Fisk. It won’t take long for her to admit that Fisk had a last-minute obligation and Dylan is blocked from leaving. He hands over his wallet and cellphone to Alex and she’ll mention that nobody they are connected to seems to know him.

Sharon has been desperate to get a hold of her husband and she’s been quite frustrated that Kevin, Paul, and Christine have prevented her from having any contact. The Young and the Restless spoilers share that she’ll show up at the police station again, begging Kevin to share some information with her, and when he steps away for a moment she’ll find a burner phone with just one number in it.

Viewers will see Alex answering Dylan’s phone and it’ll turn out to be Sharon on the other end. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon will quickly say that she dialed the wrong number and hang up, but this will leave her husband scrambling. He’ll say that it had to be his boss, then he’ll claim that it was a woman named Amanda who works for his boss.

Alex will tell Dylan that he should prove to her that Amanda doesn’t mean anything to him and they will begin to kiss and undress. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the two will end up having sex, but he will be picturing Sharon as he goes through the motions. Afterward, Alex will make a call and arrange the meeting with Fisk, and then she’ll remark that she and “Derek” have all night ahead of them and they start to kiss again.

After Sharon hangs up the phone, she’ll scramble to pretend that she had lost her keys, and Kevin will promise to pass along her love to Dylan if he speaks with him. Where do things head next with this case? The Young and the Restless spoilers share that on Wednesday’s show Dylan and Alex will head off to meet Fisk and We Love Soaps details that Dylan’s life will be on the line during Thursday’s show. It is known that actor Steve Burton is leaving the role this month, but specifics regarding the fate of his character and what it means for Sharon are unknown at this point.

Victor will gather all of his loved ones at the Top of the Tower and Young and Restless spoilers hint that Chelsea and Nick will feel a bit awkward with one another at first. They will later connect for some drinks together and they’ll work through the residual awkwardness that came from their New Year’s Eve kiss. Victor will have people a bit confused about what he’s up to, but it seems he’ll just talk about how important family is as he offers up a toast.

Reed has been causing Victoria a fair amount of stress in his return and it sounds as if there is plenty more on the way. He’ll begrudgingly go to the family gathering, but he’ll spike his drink with alcohol while he’s there. When they return home, Victoria will nudge Reed to turn to Nick when he needs insight on guy stuff, obviously trying to steer him away from Billy. Reed will note that Noah had offered up the opportunity to do an open mic night at the club, but she is against the idea. When Victoria heads up to her room, Reed will head outside and throw up.

As the week continues, Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis and Ashley will butt heads as Phyllis tries to steal Ravi away from Jabot and she’ll manage to bust Gloria on her antics regarding Jack and Fenmore’s. Hilary is scrambling to keep Devon from learning the truth about his accident, but he will soon find out what really happened and things will be intense.

There is no new episode of Y&R on Friday due to the presidential inauguration. However, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that the next few days will have plenty of chaos and drama to keep viewers satisfied and everybody is anxious to see where things head next.

[Featured image by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images]