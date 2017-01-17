NBA Trade Rumors: Monta Ellis Heading To The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a long list of point guards they would really love to back up Kyrie Irving. The latest drubbing against the Golden State Warriors will surely put the Cavaliers in a panic mode that will have the team getting more and more desperate. A lot of names like Deron Williams, Rajon Rondo, and Jameer Nelson are being thrown around, but one trade may just be the best one in terms of what the Cleveland Cavaliers really need.

According to Fox Sports, the Cavaliers are keeping an eye out for Monta Ellis. A few fans would probably be a bit skeptical about Monta Ellis as he is not exactly a stereotypical point guard. Monta Ellis is more of a shooting guard who handles the ball. This is the big reason why the Cleveland Cavaliers needs to acquire him because of his ability to score.

#TEAMWORK A photo posted by Monta Ellis, Pacers #11 (@iammontaellis) on Mar 7, 2016 at 7:07pm PST

Out of all the players that the Cavaliers are trying to trade for, Ellis’ probably has the best offensive game. The Cavaliers does not need a passing point guard as their backup. Kyrie Irving will still be taking the bulk of point guard duties. And with Cleveland’s bench scoring woes, Monta Ellis may just be that major spark for the team. His ability to slash and score will be a boon for the Cavaliers.

Monta Ellis is the perfect bench player with his ability to create his own shots and propensity to heat up on offense quite fast. Those scoring slumps that the Cleveland Cavaliers seem to get quite into may become a thing of the past with Ellis providing a much-needed jolt.

According to International Business Times, the Indiana Pacers are already entertaining offers for Monta Ellis to ship him out before the trade deadline. The Pacers are underperforming as most analysts and NBA fans expected Indiana to be the dark horse of this season and grab a high position in the eastern conference. Instead, the team is currently 21-19 and while that is good enough to get 6th place, the team is barely hanging on and is just a game or two away from falling to number 11.

The Cleveland Cavaliers should take this opportunity if there is a chance. The Cavaliers easily have moveable pieces like Iman Shumpert, Jordan McRae, or Channing Frye to make this deal happen. Monta Ellis may be in a slump and a possible slide in his career but he will nonetheless work wonders for the Cavalier bench. The Pacers are already starting to use him as a sixth man and it will only be a matter of time before he starts to complain. If he was to become the sixth man, then why not come off the bench for a title contender.

Pre-Season WORK #PACERS @pacers A photo posted by Monta Ellis, Pacers #11 (@iammontaellis) on Oct 20, 2016 at 6:08am PDT

The Indiana Pacers won’t be competing for the NBA title for a few years, unlike the Cleveland Cavaliers. It would be wise for them to start gearing up for the upcoming draft and start unloading some contracts.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a myriad of option when it comes to available point guards. Rajon Rondo will provide the Cavaliers some much need defensive and playmaking intensity off the bench. Getting Deron Williams to be their sixth man will give the Cavaliers some scoring punch. Guys like Mario Chalmers and Jameer Nelson are solid backup point guard options for Kyrie Irving.

But Monta Ellis will give the Cleveland Cavaliers bench an instant shot of offense. For Cleveland, looking into this possible trade scenario might be worth it. And for Ellis, becoming the sixth main for a championship team might be the best scenario for his once promising career.

[Featured Image by Darron Cummings/AP Images]