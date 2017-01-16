Whitney Way Thore Confuses Fans With New Preview: Is She Gay Or Maybe Pregnant?

Whitney Way Thore is about to come back with another new season of her show My Big Fat Fabulous Life. The preview for the new season has fans really confused on what is going on with Whitney, and it looks like she might be gay or even pregnant. Starcasm shared a few of the details of what the new preview says and what could be going on with her.

Is Whitney Way Thore Pregnant? See Clips from the New, Drama-Filled Season of My Big Fat Fabulous Li… https://t.co/WcTlkXDXvm via @sheilabot — Shanna Williams (@ShannaRenee31) January 13, 2017

Okay, first off it does look like Whitney Way Thore is pregnant. It also looks like her ex Lennie Alehat is the father of the baby. Whitney is not with Lennie anymore at all. In the preview, Whitney’s dad says “You’ve broken up with Lennie, and you come home an unwed mother.” You also hear Lennie asking her to see the tests and Whitney getting upset that she doesn’t think he believes her. As we all saw on the reunion show, Lennie and Whitney still had feelings for each other, so it makes fans wonder what this means for them.

TLC makes it sound like she is totally pregnant too by the new press release they put out. It says, “New episodes see Whitney dealing with even more of life’s heaviest issues: exploring her sexuality, navigating her recent breakup, and coping with an unexpected pregnancy.”

Now everyone is curious if maybe Whitney Way Thore had an abortion or a miscarriage. She has been doing a lot of things and posting pictures for a while now, but she isn’t saying if she is pregnant. If Whitney does have a baby on the way, it would be shocking if she was able to keep the secret. Only time will tell what the truth is about this and it looks like Whitney is going to make you wait to find out until it all airs on the upcoming season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Everyone wants to see how it all turns out.

Whitney Way Thore is still not dating her friend Buddy, but she they are now going to be dealing with a relationship of landlord and tenant. It sounds like Whitney will be the one who owns the home, and it won’t all be easy for these two. Whitney is also seen kissing a girl in a preview. What could this mean? Well, of course, they aren’t sharing anything about that just yet either. If Whitney was to announce to her fans that she is a lesbian, that might be a shocker.

People shared a few more details about the upcoming season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. A friend is seen explaining to her that she is sick in the morning and tired all the time. Of course, that could mean something. Whitney is seen saying, “I can’t believe this is happening. I didn’t even think it was possible.” She suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, which affects hormones. This is one reason that Whitney weighs more and also why she thought she wouldn’t be getting pregnant. Whitney has been having trouble losing weight, and it looks like that battle will continue for her this season.

Are you shocked to hear that it sounds like Whitney Way Thore is pregnant? What do you think of this upcoming season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life? Don’t miss My Big Fat Fabulous Life when it returns to TLC on Tuesday, January 24. You are going to want to see this season where everything is announced.

[Featured Image By Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Discovery Communications]