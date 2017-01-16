Amir Khan Sex Tape: British Boxer Allegedly Featured In Explicit With Unidentified Model Video Filmed Weeks After His Wedding

Amir Khan is embroiled in a sex tape scandal that has rocked his already shaky marriage, with an explicit video circulating that was allegedly filmed just weeks after the boxing champion was married.

Khan’s rift with the family of his wife, Faryl Makhdoom, has become very public in recent weeks, and now it may be getting worse. An explicit video showing Khan “carrying out a sexual act while speaking to a female model on Skype,” has allegedly been posted to some adult video sites, the Daily Mail reported.

The Amir Khan sex tape was allegedly filmed just weeks after the 30-year-old boxer married Makhdoom in 2013.

It has hit the internet just weeks after Khan’s marital problems became major news. The problems reportedly started in April, when Faryal Makhdoom posted a picture to her Instagram account that reportedly showed her naked (though she was not exposed in the photo itself).

“In the picture, she asked her followers what they thought of her new hair color, a silvery-grey tone – but it also looked like she was naked in the close-up shot,” the Mirror noted.

The picture allegedly sparked drama in Khan’s conservative family, prompting Khan’s father to declare Faryal as “very evil.”

“It caused a big fight in the family,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Faryal was accused of spreading ‘nude’ pics on social media.”

Shah Khan, Amir’s father, even claimed that Faryal was purposely trying to cause a rift.

“She is trying to come between us, she is trying to break up the very close relationship we have with Amir. She is a very evil woman,” he said (via the Mirror). “I have given and taken with her. We all have. All she wants is the limelight.”

Faryal later opened up about the drama, saying that Khan’s family had put her in a tough spot.

“They have been so unkind. I was in Pakistan with Amir’s family when his brother tweeted: ‘Michael Jackson isn’t dead. He lives with us.’ He was trying to say I’d had plastic surgery,” she said (via the Daily Mail). “I was pregnant with our daughter, who’s now two, at the time. Can you imagine what it was like being in the same house with him when he was saying that?”

But there were also rumors at the time that the family was purposely kicking up drama in the hope of landing a reality show. The Sun speculated that the fight over the nude photo was contrived, and a source close to the family allegedly confirmed this theory.

“Just got off the phone with my cousin (whose sister in law in haroon khan’s wife) and he said faryal pulled a publicity stunt… lol nice,” said one person, who claimed to be party of the family.

Sports betting outfit Sun Bets gave 5-1 odds that the Khans would launch a reality show in 2017, but a spokesman for the outfit said that would be a mistake for the boxer’s career.

“With Amir Khan having his eyes firmly set on a box office showdown with Kell Brook in 2017, it would be a huge surprise to see him jeopardize this fight by appearing on a relativity TV show,” a spokesman told the Sun. “His wife on the other hand seems to like the drama and limelight so it wouldn’t be a shock to see her appearing in the Jungle or on Strictly.”

Canelo Alvarez to fight Amir Khan on May 7 ##AmirKhan… https://t.co/IxnJ7qdjzr — Ruth (@ruhtyt) January 7, 2017

The sex tape has made the already bad situation much worse for Amir Khan, a source close to the boxer claimed.

“This is a mortifying moment for Amir,” a source told the Sun. “He’s a Muslim boxer and his personal life is under the microscope right now, so the timing couldn’t be worse. There had been rumoes about these videos for years but now anyone who wants to view them on the internet for free can do so.”

So far, Amir Khan has not commented publicly on his sex tape.

[Featured Image by Alex Goodlett/AP Images]