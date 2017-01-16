‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Bravo Salaries Leaked, Who Earns The Most?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members’ salaries from Bravo were leaked online. Find out which housewife earns the most money on the hit reality series.

The ladies on The Real Housewives of Atlanta love to show off their expensive cars, jewelry, and houses and while some of them may have had a good amount of money before they starred on the Bravo series, these women make a very good salary as the stars on one of Bravo’s most popular reality television shows.

Radar Online obtained documents revealing the Bravo reality stars’ salaries for the cast of Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kandi Burruss was the highest paid talent on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. This season, she made $1.8 million.

Cynthia Bailey raked in $1.2 million for her participation in Season 9. Bailey’s ex, Peter Thomas, only got $20,000 for his time on the show.

Kenya Moore was paid $1.4 million this year for continuing to stir up the drama.

Phaedra Parks made slightly less, receiving $1.3 million.

It turns out that this season, Sheree Whitfield was much less in demand apparently making only $800.000 for her appearance on RHOA.

Ultimately, it was revealed that Porsha Williams was paid the least by Bravo this season, bringing in only $700,000.

So Kandi Burress made more than a million dollars more than Porsha Williams did for Season 9.

Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas made news after he posted an Instagram video of himself commenting about his ex’s recent breast exposure on national television.

“Damn what the f**k is going on in Atlanta with your Housewives show? Oh my God! My, Cynthia?! Ti**ies everywhere! [Laughs] You got your independence baby, that’s some s**t. And Kandi and Todd, I’m getting ready to move into that motherf**king sex dungeon. Cause ya’ll are f**king everybody! [Laughs] I’m on my way, damn it, I’m a single man, let me get some a**, I’m on my way. [Laughs].”

The former RHOA husband also commented on Kandi Burress and her husband’s sex dungeon.

That was not the only video that Thomas posted about The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

He also posted a video on Instagram of himself watching the show and giving his thoughts.

“I’m at home watching…this s**t is funny. The way they throwing each other under the f**king bus and running each other over. Oh my God I love it! [Laughs]…”

It is also pretty obvious that Peter Thomas thinks that Phaedra’s claim regarding Kandi and her husband Todd was a lie. Back in December, Peter did an interview and called Phaedra a liar who pretends to be innocent on the show but is actually “the biggest freak, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on air on Bravo.

