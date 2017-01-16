‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Results: Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Title Match And ‘Royal Rumble’ Announcements [Live Updates]

With seventeen spots yet to be claimed for the 2017 Royal Rumble Match and Brock Lesnar set to make his first appearance on WWE television since losing to Goldberg, the buzz for this week’s Monday Night Raw peaked with rumors of Triple H’s first appearance on the flagship program since he helped Kevin Owens win the WWE Universal Championship. In addition to all of that, Sheamus and Cesaro will be defending their Tag Team Championship gold against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and it seems likely that WWE will at least mention the fact that Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the weekend activities surrounding WrestleMania 33.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from WWE Raw on January 16, which airs live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the final week of 2016, Raw lost the “ratings war” with the blue brand for the first time since the separate rosters were established. However, SmackDown LIVE hasn’t won again since the new year. Will Stephanie McMahon’s show continue to defeat her brother’s show in the ratings this week, with help from Brock Lesnar, rumors of a Triple H appearance, and the expectations of Royal Rumble 2017 updates?

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card

The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, The New Day, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and 17 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw (although it will also include competitors from SmackDown LIVE). Fewer matches are generally scheduled for WWE’s annual January PPV, since the Royal Rumble Match can take upwards of 90 minutes, with the lead-in promos and post-match shenanigans. Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw

The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c. The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will begin at 7/6c.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

