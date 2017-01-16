Lindsay Lohan Allegedly Move To Dubai After Quran ‘Opened Doors For Me To Experience’

In 2015, when Lindsay Lohan was busy doing community service in Brooklyn, New York, she was seen holding a copy of the Quran, the religious text of Islam, and now there are rumors that she may be moving to Dubai. She has spoken of the Quran as opening doors for her and when Lohan appeared on Haber Turk, a Turkish talk show, she described how the book was given to her by well-meaning friends.

“My very close friends, who have been there for me a lot, in London are Saudi and they gave me the Quran and I brought it to New York because I was learning. It opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am.”

However, Lindsay Lohan has said that she was upset to find that she was attacked after she was seen holding a copy of the Quran and made to feel like she was Satan, according to the Daily Mail.

“They crucified me for it in America. They made me seem like Satan. I was a bad person for holding that Quran.”

After feeling rejected for reading the Quran and being interested in Islam in the United States, Lindsay Lohan departed for London in 2015, where she said she felt more accepted and said she felt “unsafe” in America. Lindsay also stated that she felt like an outsider for wanting to learn something new.

“I was so happy to leave and go back to London after that, because I felt so unsafe in my own country. If Islam is something that I want to learn, this is my own will. I can’t imagine how many people go through this all the time, and that made me feel like an outsider.”

Lindsay Lohan’s interested in Islam is nothing new as she has been on a spiritual journey for quite some time, and in 2014 she even spoke with Oprah Winfrey as being “more spiritual as time goes on.”

“I’m really in touch, whether it’s prayer or meditation. There are so many powers greater than me in the world. I’ve been blessed and lucky enough to have been given a gift to share with other people.”

Lindsay Lohan’s experience with reading the Quran and learning more about Islam may have changed her as she is said to have spent the New Year celebrating in Dubai. Emirates Woman said in December that Lindsay is alleged to be making her recent stay in Dubai a little more permanent. A local television presenter happened to bump into Lohan in Dubai and has said that she may be moving there. Dubai One’s Dina Butti mentioned Lindsay Lohan’s possible move to Dubai on Instagram.

“Was amazing to get to actually sit and talk to the beautiful @lindsaylohan who’s currently based IN DUBAI!!! She’s got a number of projects lined up, including some pretty awesome charitable initiatives. Welcome to Dubai Lindsay.”

Lindsay first flew into Dubai in November 2016, where she was visiting blogger and close friend Karen Wazen Bakhazi. She had spent some time in Kuwait first, but was reported to be back again in Dubai and posting photos on her Instagram account of her Middle East adventures. She also spoke highly of Dubai’s privacy laws.

Lohan has had a keen interest in the Middle East and Islam for a long time and in 2015, even said that she was learning Arabic. “It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” Emirates Woman reported.

With Lindsay Lohan’s interest in the Quran, studying Arabic, and possible move to Dubai, there has been growing speculation that she has converted to Islam, especially as she recently changed her Instagram page to read “Alaikum salam,” which roughly translates to “And unto you peace.”

