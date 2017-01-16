Did Lindsay Lohan Convert To Islam? Actress Deletes All Instagram Posts

According to Mic, Muslims are welcoming a new sister to their religion – Lindsay Lohan.

Shortly after Lohan removed her posts from Instagram, she wrote “Alaikum salam” in her bio. Muslims then began tweeting messages of congratulations to the actress.

Isit true Lindsay Lohan may be converting to Islam? Alhamdulillah! :') welcome to Islam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4g8V9ujSuW — Zarith Sofea (@Zarithsofea___) January 13, 2017

“Alaikum Salaam” is an Islamic greeting that translates to “and unto you peace” in Arabic.

Other Twitter users welcomed the actress with Islamic expressions of Alhamdulillah (“Praise be to God”), Subhanallah (“Glory be to God”), and Mashallah (“God has willed it”).

Lindsay Lohan is Muslim??? Wow subhanAllah, Allah really guides whom He wills. Welcome to Islam sis❤️ @lindsaylohan pic.twitter.com/p1dA77T7la — • K H A D E G A • (@TheKhadegaMo) January 12, 2017

I heard @lindsaylohan is going to convert to Islam. Not official yet but she will announce soon. Masha Allah ???? — Naya (@Harryfever1) January 13, 2017

Lindsay Lohan deleted all her pictures after converts to Islam with the caption 'Alaikum salam' on her instagram. May Allah bless you ☺ pic.twitter.com/Yk04HjxJo6 — goldilocks (@thepocahontas98) January 13, 2017

Wow @lindsaylohan is converting to Islam. So very happy for you beautiful. Good luck on your spiritual journey. pic.twitter.com/5fXuLOpYo4 — she (@DAIJHEA) December 28, 2016

Lohan has reportedly been spending a lot of time in the United Arab Emirates, specifically in Dubai.

Television presenter Dina Butti tagged the actress in an Instagram post earlier this month writing, “Amazing to get to actually sit and talk to the beautiful @lindsaylohan who’s currently based IN DUBAI!!!” She’s got a number of projects lined up, including some pretty awesome charitable initiatives. Welcome to Dubai Lindsay.”

Lohan also traveled to Turkey to volunteer to be an advocate for refugees. The actress reportedly spent time at a hospital in Sultanbeyl – a suburb near Istanbul, Turkey.

“I’m not a politician; I can’t speak on anything until I experience it myself,” Lohan said in reference to the importance of global awareness of the innocent people affected by the ongoing horror.

According to Page Six, the Middle Eastern news outlet Al-Monitor claims that the actress has been a big hit in the country – many comparing her to Angelina Jolie – and appears to be supportive of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his decision to open the country to host refugees, which it has done for the past three years.

Others, however, think that Lohan’s recent activist duties have been less than genuine, with theories ranging from the actress getting paid by the Turkish government to dating to a “pro-government Turkish billionaire.”

In addition to volunteering, Lohan appeared on the Turkish Habertürk to speak about the backlash she received in the United States for embracing the Islamic religion.

“They crucified me for it in America,” Lohan said. “They made me seem like Satan. I was a bad person for holding that Quran.”

Good for @lindsaylohan. Everyone deserves some peace in their life. Reading Quran, moving to Dubai and charity work. https://t.co/c0uckeZNz5 pic.twitter.com/lqeGfONgN0 — Mo Ansar (@MoAnsar) January 12, 2017

“I was so happy to leave [America] and go back to London after that, because I felt so unsafe in my own country,” Lohan added. “If this [Islam] is something that I want to learn, this is my own will.”

In 2016, Lohan made her first red carpet appearance in seven months on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Firenze4Ever 14th Edition Party hosted by LuisaViaRoma in Florence, Italy, wearing a black-and-white dress with strappy sandals and a sparkling choker necklace.

