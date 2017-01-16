Justin Bieber Troll Arrested: Extorted Young Fans Into Sending Nude Photos, Allegedly

A man has been taken into custody for allegedly trolling the Internet for Justin Bieber fans, targeting young girls, and extorting them into sending him nude photos of themselves.

TMZ reported that Bryan Asrary allegedly direct messaged a 9-year-old girl back in 2014 after he saw that she was viewing Justin Bieber’s Instagram page. The man then told the young girl that he could arrange a text message meeting between her and Bieber.

Asrary then pretended to be Justin Bieber and demanded that she send photos of herself naked. He threatened to hurt her if she did not do as he said and eventually the girl sent him nude selfies and videos.

In 2015, the man allegedly contacted the girl again, this time he told the young girl that he would publish and expose all of the previous photographs she sent him if she did not send him more.

The young girl then told her mother, who got the police involved.

Bryan Asrary is facing extortion, child porn, and other defaming charges.

Justin Bieber has significantly cut back on his social media use after fans attacked his former fling Sofia Richie in the comments section. Bieber has always had a massively dedicated fan base, but even Bieber had to take a break from them.

According to Mashable, Bieber posted his first selfie of the year today on Twitter and his fans are ecstatic to see the pop star’s face.

This is not the first time that Justin Bieber’s devoted fans, or as they liked to be called, “Beliebers,” have been caught up in a scandal.

In 2013, the “Cut For Bieber” campaign encouraged fans of Justin Bieber’s to cut themselves. The Twitter hashtag #CutForBieber was started by Internet trolls to spark outrage online.

According to Mirror, Bieber fans were prompted by the users of the website 4chan to take to Twitter and post photos of themselves self-harming with the hashtag #CutForBieber.

4chan is a site that hosts a number of bulletin boards where members can post pretty much anything.

The 4chan “Cut For Bieber” board has since been removed from the site, however, the deleted post read the following.

“Lets start a cut yourself for Bieber campaign. Tweet a bunch of pics of people cutting themselves and claim we did it because Bieber was smoking weed.”

Following the controversial campaign, Justin took to Twitter to write a series of emotional tweets, where he revealed that he was “growing,” “learning,” and didn’t want to “let any of you down.”

Justin Bieber had a bit of a rocky year himself, as a person and an artist. The singer was even caught wearing a poor imitation of dreadlocks last month, according to Twist.

However, most recently, Bieber was spotted resembling his classic hair flipping teenage version of himself, plus a few more tattoos. Based on his recent social media presence and photos of Bieber, it looks like Justin is working hard to make his way back into the hearts of his fans.

Do you think the old Justin Bieber is back? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

