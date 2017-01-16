Nicole Kidman Clarifies Trump Statements, Now Subject Of Rumor For ‘Bizarre’ Golden Globes Behavior

During an interview last week, Nicole Kidman had people wondering whether the Lion actress was a Trump supporter. The beauty spoke out and encouraged Americans to band together and stand behind the President-elect as opposed to turn on him.

This rose question as to whether or not Nicole Kidman, who has been a democratic supporter in years prior, was in fact now a supporter of the Republican party and the ever-controversial soon-to-be-president Donald Trump. The comments raised questions and ignited a bit of a backlash on Twitter and other social media platforms are noted by the Independent.

“I just say, [Trump’s] now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on. I’m always reticent to start commenting politically. I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based. Whatever, however that happened, he’s there and let’s go.”

It was certainly a surprise to many that the actress would show support for Trump after being so open about her support for women’s issues and the donation she has given to the Democratic party. Although there was backlash, many on social media did point out that it was unlikely the beauty, who is married to country star Keith Urban, and a resident of Nashville, supports Trump and that she was likely simply encouraging unity and acceptance.

Nicole Kidman clarifies her comments about Donald Trump: ‘I believe in democracy’ https://t.co/jxubFw98mt — TIME (@TIME) January 14, 2017

Mere days later and Kidman responded to the confusion that was generated by her statement, noting that she is not a Trump supporter but simply a supporter of democracy.

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy, and the American constitution. It’s that simple,” the actress told Access Hollywood, as the publication relays.

Kidman was then questioned by reporters as to whether she felt her words had been “misconstrued,” to which she responded, “I’m just, I’m out of it now. That’s what I said. It’s that simple.”

Although these statements were all made following the Golden Globes, rumors are now surfacing that at the event star was acting a bit bizarre on the red carpet and at the after party both she and Keith Urban attended. News.com. au shared the details that were apparently questionable and had reporters wondering whether Kidman had indulged in a few too many cocktails prior to the event.

Reportedly Nicole began to raise eyebrows when she interrupted Tom Hiddleston while the British actor was giving an interview on the red carpet to tell reporters how much fun she was having at the lavish event.

“Sorry to crash. I’m so happy to be here and I’m determined to have fun. That’s why I came here and did that,” Kidman said cheerfully.

Magazine reporters then recalled that Kidman “shooed away” cocktail waitresses and “constantly ushered over” waiters with food.

Although she may have been quite elated to have been at the event, the behavior sounds far from bizarre and simply like Kidman was celebrating the successful film she had been involved in, which was nominated for a number of awards.

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban walking on the red carpet at the 74th Golden Globe Awards (Jan 8,2017) pic.twitter.com/lCbiD3E5a2 — best of nicole (@badpostkidman) January 9, 2017

Until the past few months, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have stayed out of the rumor headlines but just after the beautiful couple reached their 10-year wedding anniversary they became the target of rumors. One major fabrication was begun when Kidman showed up in Toronto in September to attend the Toronto International Film Festival for her latest film Lion. Urban was not at her side which caused tabloids to suggest that there was trouble in the marriage seeing as Keith and Nicole are always by one another’s side for red carpet events. However, this rumor was stamped out by the couple, who assured that Keith wanted to attend but that he was performing hours away from the Canadian city.

