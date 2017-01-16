‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Becomes 7th Film To Pass $500 Million In U.S.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has reached a highly coveted milestone for films at the domestic U.S. box office, passing a mark that few other films have passed in the history of cinema.

Like its predecessors in the Star Wars franchise, Rogue One was able to cash in on the craze originally created by George Lucas way back in 1977 with extraordinary characters and dazzling special effects to make the franchise the most profitable and successful in the history of cinema, permanently cementing its name in the halls of greatness throughout the visual arts world.

#StarWars fans check out “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Review” – https://t.co/SKmXvs96DI pic.twitter.com/gm4sV6YR6G — The Old Man Club (@TheOldManClub) January 6, 2017

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has finally passed that coveted $500 million mark, according to Box Office Mojo, to be the second film in the Stars Wars franchise and the seventh film in all of cinematic history to glide down victory lane with enormous returns at the box office.

But in comparison to last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One is still but a tiny dot on the radar in terms of enormous box office returns. Star Wars: The Force Awakens banked $936 million at the box office and pulled in over $2 billion worldwide, making it the biggest movie of all time in America and the third highest grossing movie of all time in the world, just behind James Cameron’s Avatar and Titanic.

Although Rogue One pales in comparison to Stars Wars: The Force Awakens, it is still the second highest grossing film in the Star Wars franchise, even beating out the epic 1977 original Star Wars ($307 million in the first run) as well as the long-time No. 2 highest grossing film, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace ($431 million in the first run).

As it stands right now, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has banked $502 million in the United States and $481 million in the foreign markets, making its worldwide total a whopping $983 million and counting. The film is still going strong and can be expected to pass $1 billion worldwide in the next day or two. That includes the fresh new run that is tallying up in its recent China release, which usually pulls in big numbers for U.S. films in the Asian markets.

Now that we have touted the tremendous numbers for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, let’s take a look at the other side of the story, which reveals just how it measures up to its predecessors. What we mean by that is the total in comparison to the “adjusted for inflation” stats from other Star Wars films.

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ has biggest Thursday box office of the year https://t.co/Mbnecwb9i7 pic.twitter.com/ui1qFqlUDW — stuart rabinowitz (@srab2001) January 7, 2017

Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the second highest grossing film in the Star Wars franchise, it is actually No. 7 when adjusted for inflation. That is calculated by tallying up the number of tickets sold for a film, like the 1977 Star Wars original, then multiplying that with the average cost of a movie ticket today, in 2017.

When adjusted for inflation, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story still remains at its current tally, which is $502 million in the United States. But the 1977 Star Wars changes to $1.2 billion, which is an astronomical accomplishment for a science fiction movie, especially back in 1977 when it originally came out. There have also been other re-releases of the film over the 1980s and 1990s that have added to its domestic total, which is $460 million in unadjusted dollars.

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill at the 1977 Star Wars premiere. https://t.co/UJdkFui0eR pic.twitter.com/6cDlh8WEP7 — Old Pics Archive (@oldpicsarchive) January 8, 2017

Also, when adjusted for inflation, Stars Wars: The Force Awakens actually loses its box office total of $936 million, which backs it up to $920 million. That firmly makes it the second highest grossing Star Wars film in the franchise and once again, makes the 1977 original Star Wars the 2nd place national champion behind Gone with the Wind ($1.7 billion).

[Featured Image by Disney]