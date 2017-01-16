Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble Allegedly Make Plans To Get Married

There have been rumors for a while now that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble might get married. The two seem to be getting along great, and now a source is revealing that these two are ready to the knot. Radar Online shared the news that it does look like these two might finally get married. The source says that these two will get married in early 2017, but so far the couple is staying quiet about their plans. This would be a spring wedding. You know that if Kris Jenner decides to get married, it will be a grand affair that the entire Kardashian family will attend.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been together for about two years now. The source said, “Kris is drawing up the paperwork, which will include an iron-clad prenup for Corey to sign, of course. The contract is just a matter of formality at this point, and they’re both super-excited.”

Of course, Kris Jenner is worth a lot more than Corey, and she has to protect her assets. Corey has been seen on the show, and it is obvious that he gets along well with her children and grandchildren as well.

Kris has been going through a lot lately with Rob Kardashian and his diabetes health scares. They also had to deal with the aftermath of Kim Kardashian’s robbery. Corey Gamble has been by Kris’ side through all of it and really supportive of her. The source went on to say more revealing that “They’ve had their ups and downs in the past, but Corey loves the life Kris has given him and she feels protected and loved by this guy. This is a relationship that works, and they’re anxious to take the next step.” It really wouldn’t surprise anyone if Kris and Corey got married.

If Kris Jenner was to get married, this would be her third marriage. Kris was previously married to Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, then formally known as Bruce Jenner. She had children with both of them, but at 61-years-old, it is highly unlikely that she will have any more kids. Corey Gamble may be a lot younger than her, but they don’t seem to have any issues with their age difference.

A report also came out recently about Kris Jenner saying that Caitlyn Jenner had moved in right next door. If true, this would make things a bit complicated. Gossip Cop shared that this isn’t actually true, though. At the time, a source said “Caitlyn doesn’t really live in Malibu. She lives in Hidden Hills, up the street from Kris Jenner. Kris brokers every deal for Cait, her show, book, sponsorships. She even decorated her house. It’s just hush-hush to keep the drama brewing.” Another source told Gossip Cop that this is not the case at all, though. The source said this isn’t true at all as Caitlyn is still living in Malibu like she has since the split from Kris Jenner.

Do you think that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble could end up getting married? Do you think these two are the perfect match?

