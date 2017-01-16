Kim Kardashian New Toned-Down Image Is Another Money-Making Scheme, Insiders Claim

Kim Kardashian’s new toned-down post-robbery image may seem like the reality star is attempting to turn over a new leaf after her traumatic experience, but it turns out, her “simpler” look is all just a calculated money-making scheme to get even richer.

Kim Kardashian emerged back into the public slowly in the weeks and months that followed her armed robbery in Paris back in October. However, the usually flashy reality star has been spotted out looking much more toned-down, according to Radar Online.

Kardashian has been wearing a simple gold wedding band on her hand instead of the multi-million dollar engagement ring that she had been flaunting prior to the robbery.

After Kardashian was robbed, people began blaming the reality star for bragging and over-sharing her luxurious life to a point where she almost made it easy for someone to locate her and steal from her if they wanted to.

Kim responded to the hate by reemerging with a simple, low-key image that helped to portray her as more of a victim than a wealthy snob who was robbed after Snapchatting her location.

Kim has been uploading new images to Instagram in the last few weeks. The posts have all been family shots, including her husband Kanye West and their two children North, 2, and Saint, 1.

The photos are strikingly different than anything that Kardashian has ever shared in the past. The entire series of photographs was not even shot in the Kardashian-West home. In fact, the family was photographed inside of West’s close friend and collaborator Rick Rubin’s Malibu home.

The images show Kardashian in an oversized t-shirt, her hair worn straight, and minimal makeup.

mom A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Kanye West was shown eating a bowl of cereal in a vintage-looking pink kitchen.

???????? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 6, 2017 at 9:39am PST

Even Kim and Kanye West’s kids North and Saint also looked like they had a more toned-down look as well in the photographs.

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

Insiders told reporters that Kardashian’s new image is nothing but another chance to capitalize.

“Kim is using these new photos to put together a series for a new photo book, which will follow her last book, Selfish.”

Kim is attempting to re-brand her image with this simpler image, rather than over-doing it with diamonds and furs.

“She wants to give fans a glimpse of her new life and her new self,” the insider told Radar. But it’s all a facade.

It was also reported that Kanye West is allegedly going to use the photographs for his brand as well.

“In addition, Kanye is also planning on using photos from the series as a cover for his upcoming studio album.”

my boys ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

It looks like Kim Kardashian’s change of lifestyle might not be the true change of heart that she wants people to believe she has had.

Kardashian is currently in Dubai with Kourtney’s boyfriend Scott Disick to make up for a makeup class that she was supposed to do with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

on our way #dubai???????? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

