‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Gets Her Smile Back After Divorce, Deletes Husband Mike Shay From Instagram

Scheana Shay just cleansed her Instagram account of all things Mike Shay.

After getting rid of all of her photos of her former partner on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules star posed a throwback photo of herself, along with the caption, “I feel like I haven’t smiled in a while on Instagram.”

Prior to her latest post, Scheana Shay shared a couple of photos from her appearance on last week’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. As fans will recall, Scheana Shay opened up about her divorce while chatting with host Andy Cohen last Monday night.

“Just went from 1,209 posts on insta to 982. Winter cleaning has never felt so good!” Scheana Shay wrote on Twitter after deleting her photos of Mike.

Scheana Shay and her former partner, Mike, announced they were ending their marriage after just over 2 years last month. In a statement to Us Weekly, the former couple said, “While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Scheana Shay and her soon-to-be ex-husband chronicled much of their relationship on Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, Scheana Shay and Mike Shay were dating when the series first began in January 2013 and during Season 2, they became engaged at the Beverly Hills home of Lisa Vanderpump.

After their August 2014 wedding, which aired during a February 2015 episode of the show, Scheana Shay enjoyed a honeymoon in Hawaii with her husband. Then, months later, the couple began feuding over Mike’s alleged addiction to prescription drugs — and his heavy drinking.

Throughout the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay was seen opening up to a few of her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney, about her husband’s troubles and ultimately, she staged an intervention.

Since Scheana Shay and Mike parted ways at the end of last year, rumors have been swirling in regard to why they broke up.

Although Scheana Shay claimed during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live that her relationship with Mike came to an end after he allegedly went missing, Mike’s bandmate Nicole Arbour told a very different story while speaking to Radar Online last week. According to Arbour, Scheana Shay not only knew where Mike was when he was reported missing, she allegedly also agreed to amp up their marital drama for the cameras.

“[Scheana Shay] and Shay were told if they didn’t cause more drama that she would be fired because she wasn’t interesting enough,” Arbour said during the interview. “They needed more drama from her. And that’s what started causing so many problems in their marriage.”

“Mike wasn’t into it and [Scheana Shay] was like ‘well, this is my job and you have to support me and cause more drama with me,'” Arbour alleged.

Scheana Shay’s husband, Mike, faced allegations of going missing in early November but on Instagram, the reality star and musician denied the claims and revealed he was sober and happy with a photo of himself on the social media network two months ago.

To see more of Scheana Shay and the end of her relationship, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 tonight and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]