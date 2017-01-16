Rob Schneider Slammed For ‘Whitesplaining’ MLK To John Lewis On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Rob Schneider recently decided to insert himself into the feud between Donald Trump and civil rights leader John Lewis, but Twitter wasn’t having it.

Congressman John Lewis is a living icon of the Civil Rights Movement who helped Martin Luther King, Jr. lead the March on Washington in 1963. At the age of 23, the “Big Six” member spoke to the same crowd of over 250,000 people that listened to King deliver his I Have a Dream speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. However, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigalo star Rob Schneider thinks that Lewis needs to be educated about who MLK was and what he stood for. On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Schneider decided to tweet his history lesson for John Lewis in less than 140 characters.

Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn’t give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 16, 2017

As reported by Salon, Rob Schneider’s tweet was a response to the war of words between John Lewis and Donald Trump. Lewis recently told NBC News that he doesn’t consider Trump a legitimate president, and the president-elect didn’t just fire back by attacking the 16-term congressman; he also trashed the 5th district of Georgia that Lewis represents by tweeting that it is “in horrible shape and falling apart.” Trump accused Lewis of being “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results.”

Martin Luther King & John Lewis at the March on Washington. Lewis is the only surviving speaker from the day #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/jNz4khBlFp — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 16, 2017

John Lewis is one of 20 Democratic lawmakers boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration as a form of peaceful protest.

Many Twitter users did not take too kindly to Donald Trump dumping on John Lewis’ legacy, and now they’ve turned their attention to Rob Schneider, who is the world’s worst-reviewed living actor, according to the A.V. Club. Schneider was accused of “whitesplaining” Martin Luther King, Jr. to John Lewis.

.@RobSchneider don’t whitesplain mlk to the man who literally sat at the table with mlk pic.twitter.com/oAg4VqlEb4 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 16, 2017

Some Twitter users pointed out that Rob Schneider has a long history of portraying racist caricatures, so he probably isn’t the greatest authority on civil rights. As the Daily Dot reported, he donned yellow face in I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and he played a Middle Eastern delivery man in Big Daddy. He also portrayed a Native American character in Bedtime Stories.

Everyone is giving Rob Schneider a hard time for his tweet to Rep. Lewis, but look at all he’s done for Asian, Latino, and Women’s Rights. pic.twitter.com/xoATCTjiT8 — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 16, 2017

Most of Rob Schneider’s most offensive characters appear in Adam Sandler movies, so Sandler also got dragged into the fray.

Rob Schneider needs to keep John Lewis and MLK’s name out his mouth and figure out how not to be in another terrible Adam Sandler film. — britni danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 16, 2017

However, Rob Schneider doesn’t think that starring in “terrible Adam Sandler” movies has played a role in his declining popularity over the years. As RawStory reports, he blamed his struggle to find work on the Democratic Party in 2013.

“I’ve been a lifelong Democrat and I have to switch over because it no longer serves the people of this great state,” Schneider said. “We need to have a new voice. We need to have a new direction, and we need to break the supermajority. It isn’t helping with jobs. The last time I made a movie in California was seven years ago.”

Rob Schneider has never outright said that he’s a Donald Trump supporter, but he did delight in the left’s reaction to Trump winning the presidency. The Hot Chick star joked about how angry some Democrats were while aligning himself with the Republican Party of 1865 and the 1920.

I haven’t seen the Democrats this mad since we freed the slaves! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 18, 2016

I haven’t seen Democrats this angry since we gave women the vote! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 18, 2016

John Lewis did not spend Martin Luther King, Jr. Day tweeting responses to Rob Schneider or Donald Trump. As NBC News reports, he headed to South Florida to speak at Miami’s MLK Day breakfast, and he never mentioned Trump during his speech at the event. He talked about love instead, recounting the time he forgave a former Ku Klux Klan member who had attacked him when he was younger.

However, the man asked Lewis for his forgiveness first, so Donald Trump and Rob Schneider will have to swallow their pride and apologize if they want to get on John Lewis’ good side.

[Featured Image by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment]