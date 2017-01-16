Connecticut Republican Politician Arrested For Pinching Woman’s Genitals Because He ‘No Longer Has To Be Politically Correct’

A week before the inauguration of a Republican President-elect who bragged that he could grab women “by the p***y,” news broke that a Connecticut politician was arrested for doing precisely that. The reason given by Christopher von Keyserling before allegedly doing the unthinkable to a female co-worker? Court documents allege that the Connecticut Republican claimed that he “no longer has to be politically correct.”

As the Westport Daily Voice reports, the sexual assault incident that allegedly took place between 71-year-old von Keyserling and an unidentified 57-year-old female co-worker went down on December 8. That’s when, according to the victim, a verbal altercation between herself and the Connecticut Republican politician turned physical. It all reportedly started in the hallway of an unspecified Greenwich town building.

Allegedly, von Keyserling, a chair of the Representative Town Meeting in Greenwich and prominent Connecticut Republican since 1985, had come to the office building to “educate” his fellow politicians about the new political world that was looming over the horizon.

“I love this new world, I no longer have to be politically correct.”

The female alleged victim responded by telling him that if he was “proud of that I can’t help you.” According to court documents, von Keyserling was unappreciative of her response, retaliating with a barrage of verbal abuse. Allegedly, he called his soon-to-be victim a “lazy, bloodsucking union employee,” to which she replied, “f**k you.” It was then that the woman first tried to de-escalate the situation, walking away and into her office.

The Connecticut Republican politician reportedly followed her, claiming that he needed to speak with her co-worker.

The co-worker, also female, didn’t “have time” to speak to von Keyserling, and left the office. The 57-year-old unidentified sexual assault victim didn’t want to be alone in her office with the Republican politician, so she says she walked out, too. It was then, according to court documents, that Christopher von Keyserling sexually assaulted the victim. She claims that he reached between her legs from behind as she passed, pinching her genitals. Surveillance video at the office, reviewed by police, substantiates her version of events.

As TIME reports, the victim threatened to hit the Connecticut Republican politician if he touched her again. He responded by telling her that nobody would believe her.

“It would be your word against mine and nobody will believe you.”

According to the alleged sexual assault victim, she was afraid, at first, to file a criminal complaint against the Connecticut Republican. She told law enforcement that she was worried about “retribution,” as well as excessive public interest in the case. The day after the alleged sexual assault, she did go to the police to simply report what had happened, telling officers that she didn’t want to pursue criminal charges against the Republican politician for the reasons listed.

However, she claims that she discovered that Connecticut Republican politician Christopher von Keyserling had acted “in a similar way with other employees,” and as such decided to do something about it. According to police, she returned to the department on December 16, having decided to move forward with pressing criminal charges in the case.

It was then that the victim learned that police had spoken to the Connecticut Republican politician following her report and told him to stay away from not just his alleged victim but the building where she worked as well. At the time, he told police that it had all been a “misunderstanding.”

“He related that he was sorry he pinched her, and… it has gotten this out of hand.”

On January 11, the Connecticut Republican politician was arrested for fourth-degree sexual assault. He quickly posted $2,500 bond and was released, and his attorney echoed his sentiments regarding the nature of the incident.

“There was a playful gesture, in front of witnesses. It was too trivial to be considered anything of significance. To call it a sexual assault is not based in reality.”

While both the Connecticut Republican and his legal counsel seem to think that pinching a woman’s genitals is some kind of joke or no big deal, the Greenwich government says that intent doesn’t really matter. According to the township, the behavior described by the victim (and caught on surveillance camera) falls into the “zero tolerance” category.

“The town has zero tolerance for this alleged behavior. For years we’ve had training programs in place for all employees and beyond but cannot comment because this is an allegation that will be adjudicated in the court of law.”

The Connecticut Republican politician is expected back in court on January 25 to answer to the charges against him.

[Featured Image by Christopher von Keyserling/Facebook]