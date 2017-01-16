ABC’s ‘Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Episode 3: Nick Viall Faces Upset Bachelorettes And Corinne Olympios’ Antics Continue

What can everybody expect from Episode 3 of ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season with Nick Viall? Viewers were left hanging at the end of last week’s show, and the action will pick up just after Liz Sandoz’s elimination. Spoilers tease that there is plenty more drama on the way and viewers will be curious to see where things head next.

ABC teases Bachelor spoilers noting that Nick Viall will tell the other women on the group date about his past with Liz and why he eliminated her at that point, and he is said to be somewhat worried that other women may choose to leave as well. Some of the bachelorettes will tear into him a bit for all of this, but another one heads in a different direction.

Corinne Olympios has already positioned herself as something of a villain in Season 21 and Bachelor spoilers note that she’ll crank this up another notch Monday night. As the latest Bachelor spoilers from Us Weekly detail, Corinne will catch Nick off-guard before the next rose ceremony by putting on a lacy bra, a trench coat, and a coating of whipped cream, then she’ll ask Viall to lick the whipped cream off of her.

Nick obliges to a degree, it seems, but Bachelor spoilers from gossip guru Reality Steve hint that this stint may not go quite as Corinne planned, as she ends up running off crying and pouting rather than attending the next rose ceremony. She does stick around, however, and it seems that Viall will bid farewell to Hailey Merkt, Lacey Mark, and Elizabeth Whitelaw.

As for the next round of dates, seven of the ladies will be thrilled to find out that they’ll be headed to a Backstreet Boys concert with Viall. This kicks off with a buzzworthy date card delivery, seemingly from the band guys themselves, and the women will get to rehearse some moves with Nick before performing on the stage with the guys during a concert. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers detail that Danielle Lombard will get the group date rose.

Vanessa Grimaldi gets her first one-on-one outing with Viall and the two head off to tackle a zero-gravity experience. Reports have teased Bachelor spoilers indicating that the date goes quite well and Vanessa will get a rose. There is another group date in Episode 3 and this one involves Olympians Carl Lewis, Michelle Carter, and Allyson Felix acting as coaches. Reality Steve reveals that Dominique Alexis will be sent home during the outing and Rachel Linsday is said to get the group date rose.

Rather than do the traditional cocktail party, Viall and his ladies will get to have a pool party. The Bachelor spoilers share that Corinne will get a bit outrageous once again, luring Nick into a bounce house and then pouncing on him for a make-out session. As Buddy TV details, the other bachelorettes will see some of this transpiring, and it doesn’t look like it goes over well.

One of the ladies is said to confront him over these antics, and Olympios will generate a bit more eye-rolling when she is talking with the other ladies about having a personal nanny. Reality Steve’s teasers have not detailed which woman confronts Viall about Corinne, but it sounds as if this may be an awkward conversation.

Will everybody get to see the next rose ceremony in Episode 3? Based on the ABC press release, it sounds as if the action may cut off at this point, leaving the next eliminations to carry over into Episode 4. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers note that Christen Whitney and Brittany Farrar will be left without roses, and then Nick and his remaining 15 women will head to his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the next round of dates.

Corinne Olympios is stirring up a lot of drama, and Reality Steve’s teasers do note that she’ll be sticking around for a while. Which woman confronts Nick about these racy antics, and can he convince her that it’s all innocent fun? ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 spoilers hint that there is plenty of drama on the way and fans will be curious to see how things come together as Season 21 continues.

