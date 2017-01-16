Kim Kardashian Divorce Threat Keeping Kanye West Away From Donald Trump’s Inauguration? [Report]

Kim Kardashian divorce rumors will not quit, weeks after she was robbed in Paris and her husband, Kanye West, was hospitalized for some kind of mental breakdown. Over the past few weeks, the world learned that Kanye West is a big supporter of Donald Trump, and sources are now saying that Yeezy offered to perform at Trump’s inauguration this upcoming Friday. However, Kim Kardashian isn’t a fan of Trump and may have put her foot down when it comes to her husband’s latest idea.

According to Hollywood Life, Kanye would love to be a part of history on January 20, but it seems as though something is keeping him from doing so.

“Kanye’s in love with Donald Trump. Their meeting was an epic bro fest with both Kanye and Donald complimenting each other’s lives, careers, success, and family. They talked about the inauguration and briefly discussed Donald’s plan for that day. Kanye made it clear that he’d love to perform something special for him when he takes the oath of office,” shared a source.

Did Kim Kardashian threaten to divorce Kanye West over all of this? That’s what the tabloids would like you to believe. According to In Touch Weekly, Kim Kardashian is livid that Kanye West met with President-elect Donald Trump, and she isn’t even remotely supportive of Kanye West’s inauguration offer.

“Kim was absolutely disgusted Kanye met with [70-year-old] Donald and feels as if it’s a slap in the face to their two children, [three-year-old] North and [one-year-old] Saint,” said a source. “[Kim] really thought Kanye was her soul mate and is absolutely devastated. But this isn’t what Kim signed up for when she married Kanye. She’s done.”

The site reports that Kim Kardashian has met with divorce-lawyer-to-the-stars Laura Wasser and already has divorce documents ready to go.

At this point in time, the 39-year-old rapper hasn’t been announced as part of Friday’s festivities. Country star Toby Keith will be performing as will America’s Got Talent winner Jackie Evancho and rock band Three Doors Down. According to Us Weekly, Toby Keith has taken a lot of heat for his decision to support the swearing in of the 45th President of the United States, but he was fairly quick to respond to the haters.

“I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military. I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO,” Toby Keith said in a statement.

Whether Kim Kardashian is ready to divorce Kanye West over his support of Donald Trump is still unclear, but she’s not the only celebrity who is completely against our president-to-be. According to reports, there will be a Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, January, 21. The protest is set to be attended by several female celebs opposed to a Trump presidency and administration. The demonstration is getting support from Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer, Katy Perry, America Ferrera, and others.

Kim Kardashian spoke pretty openly about her support of Hillary Clinton before November 8. Her husband, however, is a fan of Donald Trump and doesn’t care who knows it.

“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change,” Kanye said after meeting with Trump.

Do you think Kim Kardashian will divorce Kanye West because of his political views? Do you think that Kim and Kanye will end up staying together or a split inevitable?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]