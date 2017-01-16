Florida: Massive 12-Foot ‘Dinosaur-Sized’ Alligator Casually Crosses Path As Tourists Watch

Alligators are common sightings in Florida. However, a new video that shows a massive “dinosaur-sized” alligator crossing a dirt road is gradually taking the internet by storm. The footage, which is embedded below, shows the massive crocodilian casually walking on all fours as several tourists watch in amazement.

While many people might have seen alligators move around, the sheer size of this one is sure to make you go bonkers. According to a KTLA report, the footage was captured by a person identified as Kim Joiner, who says she captured the footage at the Circle B Bar Reserve Polk Nature Discovery Center. Joiner posted the amazing footage of the massive alligator on to a public group created for people who love the center. Hours after the post was made, it went viral — and as you read this article, it continues to be shared thousands of times.

Several national and international media houses also seem very interested in the huge alligator and have reported about the sighting. As of this writing, Joiner’s video had been shared more than 21,000 times and continues to be talked about almost everywhere.

In the video, the massive alligator is first seen emerging from a grassy patch of land as it moves to a relatively clear patch of green grass. There are tourists on the other side of the road armed with cameras and mobile phones, ready and willing to capture a video of the large reptile cross the path. Once the alligator emerges from the shrubs, you are sure to be taken aback by the sheer size of the thing. In fact, there have been several people who initially claimed the footage was not real and that the alligator was just computer-generated imagery.

Commenter Thomas G. Lunsford said, “At first, I thought this was photoshopped. That thing is ginormous!!”

To which Kim replied, “No photoshop. He was the biggest gator I have seen out there. I have been going out there for years too.”

Below are some of the comments published in the comments thread of the original post made by Joiner.

Beth Allan Jordan wrote, “That was amazing. Thank you for sharing. I am still shocked on how big. And like everyone else would you mind if I shared.”

Another person wrote, “What a Goliath. That must be the gator that tore the 7 footer in half. He didn’t look scared of the bystanders. In fact, I think he was the one watching me from 50 yards out one day.”

There were folks who were worried about people being too close to the alligator, to which Kim replied that they were at a safe distance from the reptile.

After the video went viral, Joiner was interviewed by local TV station WKMG in Orlando, where she once again confirmed that the video was real. Joiner also estimated the alligator to be at least 12 feet long. Meanwhile, several commenters have confirmed that the alligator in the video is one of the largest alligators in the park and that it is known to the locals as “humpback.” This was confirmed by several frequenters to the park.

One of whom wrote, “Wow… I think Humpback just earned his new name. Godzilla of Circle B!!! I had to share this great capture!!!”

The Circle B Bar Reserve is located on the northwest shore of Lake Hancock in Polk County, Florida. It covers an area of more than 1,267 acres. The area used to be a former cattle ranch. However, it is now known as a protected area that houses a wide variety of plant and animal life.

Did you see the video of the massive alligator yet? If not, do watch it and let us know what you think!

[Featured Image by Lynne Sladky/AP Images]