Woman Brings Pet Monkey Wearing A Diaper Into Epcot At Walt Disney World, Meets With Pluto

Many people around the world use service animals to help them in the everyday activities of life. Most of the time, a service animal will be a dog or even sometimes a cat. There are those who have even had service animals which have been pigs or goats, but one woman has a monkey. Not only does she have a monkey as her service animal, but she dressed the monkey in a diaper, took it into Epcot at Walt Disney World, and had him meet Pluto.

Yes, this is not a joke of any kind. On Sunday, there was a woman who was visited Epcot park at Walt Disney World as many people do. There is a brand new Festival of the Arts happening for the next few weekends, and guests want to take in all the new happening and sights.

Little did guests at Epcot know that they would see a woman walking around the park with a monkey in a diaper.

I wish I could say this was the weirdest one I’ve seen. RT @WDWNT: There’s a lady with a service monkey at Epcot… pic.twitter.com/91Ww3q68jd — Nick Cucerzan (@NCucerzan) January 15, 2017

According to WDWNT, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Epcot when a woman was walking through the park with a small, enclosed stroller. In that stroller was a small monkey wearing a diaper and attached to a leash.

After walking through the front Future World section, they headed to the back area known as World Showcase. There, Pluto meets with guests at a gazebo set up near the start of the pavilions representing different countries from around the globe.

Pluto was in for a surprise.

As the guests waited in line, the monkey rested on the shoulder of the woman and moved about a little bit. When it was finally their turn to meet with Pluto, Mickey Mouse’s best friend interacted with the guests and even the monkey before posing for pictures.

It isn’t known if the animal was a service monkey or therapy monkey, but Walt Disney World does have strict rules against wild animals being allowed into their theme parks. WDWNT had not spoken with officials at Epcot to find out how the animal entered the park or was allowed to stay in, but it is hard to believe that this was allowed.

The official Walt Disney World website states that service animals are welcome at most locations in theme parks and resort hotels. The definition that Disney has for a “service animal” is one that has nothing to do with monkeys at all.

“At Walt Disney World theme parks and Resort hotels, a service animal is defined as any dog or miniature horse trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability.”

Now, Disney has another page on their official site that speaks of which animals are allowed in their theme parks. This page details the accommodations of the Best Friends Pet Care operation which is on Disney property and can be used to house other types of animals while guests are on vacation.

“With the exception of service dogs, pets are not permitted in the theme parks, Resort hotels or on theme park buses. “

It’s not known what kind of exception or allowance may have been given to the guest to allow a monkey in a diaper into Epcot. For the animal to make its way through the entrance point, though, Walt Disney World cast members had to have seen it and let it go through for some reason.

Disney has said nothing as of yet regarding this situation, but it will be interesting to see if a statement of any kind is released. The rules which are posted on the official Walt Disney World website pretty much state that a monkey should not have been allowed into Epcot or any of its theme parks. Many are not happy that this type of animal went in to meet Pluto or anything, but it happened, and now, it’s out there for all to see.

