Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Record With New Music

Pop Singer Ed Sheeran broke an all-time record on Spotify on Friday as fans tuned in to hear two songs from his upcoming album Divide.

According to Forbes, Sheeran broke the record for most plays of one song in 24 hours on Spotify when he released his newest singles, “Castle On The Hill” – with 6,168,395 plays – and “Shape Of You” – with 6,868,642 plays.

Both songs surpassed One Direction’s single-day-record of 4,759,698 plays in 2015 when the band released “Drag Me Down.”

Days following the release, Sheeran set the bar a little higher and broke his own record. According to Spotify, “Shape Of You” was played 7,240,930 times within a 24-hour period.

Sheeran’s track also broke the record for streams in a first week – also set in 2015 – by Adele with her hit song “Hello.”

In addition to breaking Spotify records, Sheeran’s songs went straight to the top two spots on the UK Singles charts. According to BBC, this is the first time in Official Charts‘ history that this has happened.

Commenting on his record-breaking success, Sheeran told Official Charts, “I’m incredibly chuffed that they’ve gone straight in at Number 1 and 2 today. Both tracks mean a huge amount to me so it really is amazing to see them go to the top of the chart together on the first week. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest of the album in March!”

truly overwhelmed with the reaction to these new songs, I've never had anything like this, thank you for all your wonderful messages x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 7, 2017

In other chart news, Billboard predicts that the two singles will debut in the top 10 of the Hot 100 Chart.

Sheeran officially announced the tracklist for Divide in an old-school Instagram post.

A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36am PST

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, Sheeran revealed that Divide was inspired by his long-term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

“I think when you have cats that’s kind of it,” Sheeran said. “I’m actually the happiest I’ve been and it’s because I had a year to spend with someone. I’ve always started relationships then gone off on tour.”

÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:57am PST

Sheeran went on to say that one track in particular, “Perfect,” is about Cherry.

According to Sheeran’s official website, the Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Divide will include four extra tracks –- one of which will be in Spanish.

“I sing in Spanish on one of the deluxe songs as well – ‘Barcelona,'” he told 92.3 AMP Radio. Adding that while he doesn’t speak Spanish every day, he loves the city so much that the song had to be in Spanish.

Just got the test pressing for the album, can’t wait for you to hear it! Pre-order link in my bio x A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:44am PST

According to Pedestrian, Divide is set to come out on March 3. Fans in Australia, however, will be able to hear his new music on Feb. 5, at the World Famous Rooftop. Sheeran is also scheduled to perform at the Sydney Opera House on Feb. 7.

It's official – @edsheeran is the next MEGASTAR performing on the #WorldFamousRooftop! Keep it on #2DayFM to win your exclusive invites! pic.twitter.com/hpkOnJlj1g — 2DayFM 104.1 (@2DayFM) January 15, 2017

Divide Tracklist:

“Eraser” “Castle On The Hill” “Dive” “Shape Of You” “Perfect” “Galway Girl” “Happier” “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here” “New Man” “What Do I know?” “How Would You Feel (Paean)” “Supermarket Flowers”

Deluxe

“Barcelona” “Bibia Be Ye Ye” “Nancy Mulligan” “Save Myself”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall]