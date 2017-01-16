Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Claims Winning A Boxing Match Against Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Easy,’ Plus Rips Into Dana White

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has a long history with UFC president Dana White and isn’t shy about bringing it up every chance he gets, Fox Sports News reported.

For the past year, Mayweather has been trying to put together a boxing match with Conor McGregor. They have gone back and forth about who would win the bout and discussed the terms they both would need to step into the octagon.

Last week, Dana White offered Floyd and Conor $25 million a piece plus a generous cut of the pay-per-view profits. The king of boxing laughed at the “low ball offer” and said it would take a much higher number to bring him out of retirement.

White scoffed at the notion that Mayweather was a bigger star than McGregor and deserved more money upfront. He claimed that McGregor is the “king of pay-per-view,” and out of respect for Mayweather’s long career, he would offer them a 50/50 split for the bout.

Floyd has now fired back and said he has no desire to negotiate the fight with White about a showdown with McGregor. Of course, Mayweather couldn’t help but rip into White in his recent chat with FightHype.

“Dana White, I remember you used to carry my bags.

Floyd said, “And remember Dana White, I showed you love, you used to have the Bullenbeisser patch I wore on my trunks for you Dana.”

Floyd Mayweather rips Dana White in latest altercation over proposed Conor McGregor fighthttps://t.co/ZoennyQHlp#UFC pic.twitter.com/CAYjUoo5gJ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 16, 2017

He went on to say,” I’ve always been good to you but all of a sudden he cut his head bald and he’s such a tough guy. He’s such a tough guy.

“All I’ve got to say is this — why every time Conor McGregor goes out there and fights, Dana White is still an employee but Dana White makes more money than Conor McGregor when McGregor goes out there and fights?”

It sounds like Floyd was trying to get Conor’s attention by pointing out that White makes much more money than him. Mayweather knows that Conor is under exclusive contract to UFC so whether he likes Dana or not, if he wants to fight McGregor, White is part of the deal.

Mayweather told Maxim that he “absolutely wants to fight Conor” and isn’t interested in any other bout. He said that to come out of retirement, it would have to be a big fight to make it worth it. Floyd is a businessman and knows that a Mayweather vs. McGregor would rake in the pay-per-view cash. He also pointed out that he would “easily” win a boxing bout against McGregor.

Floyd ripped into Dana stating that the last time he made $25 million in a fight was over a decade ago, proving that his offer was “weak.”

“The last time I made $25 million, actually I made more, but the last time I made $25 million was 10 years ago. I’m not bragging or boasting, I’m just telling the truth. I’m appreciative and thankful. $25 million is still great money.”

Mayweather admitted that the absolute lowest he would fight Conor is $32 million. Although, he was quick to point out that it has been a very long time since he’s accepted anything lower than $100 million, plus pay-per-view revenue.

After a series of back and forth comments on both sides, White claims that Mayweather should take the fight because the way he spends money, in a few years he’s going to be broke.

Mayweather says he won’t budge. Either they pay him what he’s worth, or he won’t come out of retirement. Floyd added if he was “hurting for money” like Dana suspected, he would take the fight because $25 million is still “a lot of money.”

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]