Jessica Alba Throws Pajama Party For Hubbie Cash Warren’s 38th Birthday [Pics]

Jessica Alba threw a pajama party last night to celebrate her husband’s 38th birthday in what she described in her Instagram post as a “blast.” Alba, who is also a business woman and founder of The Honest Company, played host to many prominent faces in the entertainment world.

The party was graced by Alba’s A-list friends who donned different loose-fitting jumpsuits in what seemed like an exercise to outdo one another. The gathering also featured a series of fun games, including beer pong and corn hole.

Jessica couldn’t hide her delight as she took to Instagram to express her warm feelings:

Love you babe! Last nights Pajama jammy jam was a blast! Love celebrating you with an epic pizza pajama game night! #happybirthdayCash ???? @cash_warren A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:27am PST

Alba captured the whole evening on Snapchat, including the highlight of the night that featured a star-studded beer pong table which had in attendance Rachel Zoe, a reality star who also runs a budding fashion outfit registered in her name. Johnny Knoxville also appeared to share Alba’s joy.

But this wasn’t the only fun thing at the party. Alba’s Instagram post mentions an “epic pizza pajama” blast, which went along with an A-class attendance and series of fun games. This trifecta made for an awesome outing left to the imagination of those who love to party.

Some of the guests included Shay Mitchell, Kourtney Kardashian, Joe Madden, Nicole Richie, Orlando Bloom, and Liam Hemsworth. Among the couple who turned in for the night were John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who were outstandingly delectable in their KFC-inspired onesies.

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

Jesting afterward, she posted on Twitter what the best of a pajama party was for her.

The best part of a pajama jam party is my hair and makeup people trying to make a look out of a kfc onesie — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 15, 2017

Even Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t hold back the desire to appear along with the couple in a shot. In the picture, the 37-year-old is seen in a black silk robe matching her pajama bottoms.

Pajama jammy jam A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:15am PST

Alba’s custom-designed wear was a black onesie emblazoned with dollar signs and dollar bills, what may seem an apparent reference to his name. Cash, on the other hand, seemed more comfortable looking casual in a black tracksuit with gold embellishments.

Cash married Alba in 2008 after meeting her on the filming set of Fantastic Four in 2004. He is a movie producer, and along with Jessica, they make up one of the few low-key couples in the industry. The couple welcomed their first baby girl, Honor Marie, one month after tying the knot. They welcomed their second baby, Haven Garner, also a cute girl, in 2011.

The monkeys -love them so much???????????? #familyvacay A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:36pm PST

Cash hasn’t been without his fair share of controversy. In 2009, while partying with friends, he reportedly hooked up with Lindsay Lohan and locked lips with her, a claim which was roundly denied by both Lohan and his beloved wife, Jessica Alba.

However, it is more than clear that Cash loves both his wife Jessica Alba and adorable daughters, Honor and Haven. This can be seen in the 25 facts written about him by Us Weekly. Below is one of his enjoyable moments.

“I let my daughters paint my nails so I can watch sports without them complaining.”

Even so, he cares so much about how nice they are to him.

“I wish my daughters were always as nice to me as they are when I walk in the door after work.”

[Featured Image By Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]