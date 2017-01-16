Lamar Odom ‘In Love’ With Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Dissed? [Rumor]

Lamar Odom is reportedly still in love with Khloe Kardashian, and he wants her back! According to Hollywood Life, Lamar Odom is missing that wife life and will do just about anything to win Khloe’s love again. Apparently, Lamar Odom believes that Khloe’s current boyfriend is nothing more than a placeholder and it’s only a matter of time before she comes running back to her old life.

“Lam needs TT to know how madly in love he still is with Khloe and wants Tristan to understand that he and Khloe have unfinished business. Lam doesn’t want to disrespect what they have, but he thinks Tristan is just like James Harden and French Montana — a placeholder in her life for when he returns,” shared a source.

Lamar Odom has been in love with Khloe Kardashian for many, many years — that’s certainly not a secret. However, the two began having problems in their marriage, and Lamar refused to get the help he needed and didn’t feel the need to change to be a better man — a better husband — to Khloe at the time. After several months of trying, Khloe gave up and filed for divorce. Shortly after this, Lamar Odom went off the deep end.

Struggling with depression and addiction, Lamar Odom overdosed on drugs at a brothel in Nevada in 2015. Khloe Kardashian rushed to his side and watched as her ex-husband battled for his life. While Khloe made it quite clear that she had no intentions of reconciling with Odom, sources say that the basketball player saw things differently. Rumors swirled for weeks and weeks about these two getting back together, but it never happened. At the time, Khloe was dating James Harden — the two split because Khloe needed to focus solely on Lamar and his recovery — and more rumors ensued.

After Lamar Odom had recovered, he was featured on a couple of episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and it was clear to see that he and Khloe were just friends. Did that stop the rumors? Of course not.

Khloe Kardashian went on to date Tristan Thompson, and she seems to be very much in love these days. According to the report, however, Lamar Odom hasn’t lost all hope. Maybe he agreed to sign the divorce papers and finalize things, but he didn’t just stop loving Khloe.

“There was a time when Khloe would have died with delight hearing Lamar profess his love for her like that. Sadly, he never got his act together and now that time has passed. Khloe’s not married anymore. She’s Tristan’s girl and he will do anything to protect her from her delusional ex-husband,” a source told Hollywood Life.

It does seem like things are going swell for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and their relationship really is the real deal. The chances of Khloe breaking up with Tristan and going back with Lamar are slim to none — but you never really know, do you? These Kardashians have done plenty of things to surprise us over the years!

