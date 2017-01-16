Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Attend Orlando Bloom’s Surprise Party After Brad Pitt Rumors

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux made a joint appearance at Orlando Bloom’s surprise 40th birthday party over the weekend.

Following months of rumors regarding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce, and how Jennifer Aniston may have been involved, Aniston and her current husband stepped out in Palm Springs, California to celebrate Bloom’s birthday bash, which was thrown by his longtime girlfriend Katy Perry.

On January 15, Us Weekly confirmed Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were included on the guest list of the party and noted that Aniston and Perry share a mutual ex-boyfriend: John Mayer. Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans have shared numerous photos from the party, including a photo of Theroux posing with Bloom and another man.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been married since August 2015.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been frequently seen together in New York City in recent months, but earlier this month, Theroux was confirmed to be in Los Angeles and appeared as a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards.

Also in attendance at the Golden Globe Awards was Brad Pitt, who also acted as a presenter.

Although Justin Theroux was in attendance during some of the show, he ultimately choose to make an early exit in an effort to get home to his wife, Jennifer Aniston, who had thrown a casual party for some of their close friends.

“I’m actually trying to get home,” he told Entertainment Tonight on his way out of the event. “I almost skipped this interview because I got my girl and some friends in their pajamas who have delayed the show an hour so I can get back and watch the end of it with them.”

Jennifer Aniston’s husband was also seen at a party for the Golden Globes, but only briefly.

As Jennifer Aniston continues to enjoy married life with Theroux, Aniston’s former husband, Brad Pitt, remains locked in a bitter divorce and custody battle with his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie. As fans will recall, Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, 2016 and requested a judge grant her full physical custody of their six children.

Following news of Pitt and Jolie’s split, Jennifer Aniston was dragged into rumors regarding Pitt’s divorce.

“[Jennifer Aniston] has been talking to Brad,” an insider alleged to Radar Online days after his split was confirmed. “She’s told friends it would be a dream to get back together with him. The truth is, she’s been secretly waiting for him to leave Angelina.”

The insider claimed Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had allegedly met one another in a private suite at New York’s Gansevoort Hotel in July and suggested that the former couple had been caught on “dramatic hotel security camera video” during their alleged run-in. The outlet didn’t, however, share any such thing with readers.

According to the report, Jennifer Aniston’s former husband allegedly opened up about his troubled life with Jolie and attempted to patch things up with the 47-year-old Aniston. As for whether or not things between Jennifer Aniston and her former couple became intimate, she allegedly stayed mum.

“She’s just happy to hear he’s divorcing because she always held on to a little hope,” said a rumored pal. “He’s the love of her life, and she’s never really gotten over him.”

The alleged insider went on to reveal that Jennifer Aniston attempted to move on with Theroux and claimed she was “now trapped between a rock and a hard place, because she does love Justin — but no as much as Brad!”

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, when he reportedly began dating his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Jolie, after allegedly falling in love on set.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]