Kim Kardashian Robbery Police Statement Leaked: Traumatic Experience Described First-Hand

Kim Kardashian’s police statement from the night of her armed robbery in Paris was leaked online. For the first time, read about the reality star’s traumatic experience first-hand.

Daily Mail published the text from Kim Kardashian’s armed robbery police statement after Le Journal de Dimanche leaked the handwritten report online.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star described the incident, in which she was held at gunpoint and tied up as thieves got away with more than $10 million of her jewelry, as being terrifying.

“He asked me where the jewels and the money was. He grabbed me and took me out ot the entry hall. I was in a bathrobe, naked underneath.”

Based on Kim Kardashian’s account of the robbery, she seemed to think that the men were “inexperienced.”

The French newspaper also said that it had a transcript of an interview given to police after the masked men broke into the luxury Parisian residence in the early hours of October 3.

Last week, it was announced that arrest had been made in Paris and the south of France in connection with the Kim Kardashian robbery case. 10 suspects were charged, including the alleged ringleaders of the pack of robbers.

French investigators concluded the gang’s key members were Aomar Ait Khedache and Didier Dubreuq, 60-year-old men with long criminal pasts nicknamed “Old Omar” and “Blue Eyes.”

Kim Kardashian recalled in the police report that Kourtney Kardashian and her bodyguard were absent at the time of the robbery. The bodyguard was looking after Kim’s sister and friends at a club in Paris.

“I saw through the sliding door two people coming.”

She added that she saw that one of the men was wearing a jacket with the word “Police” on it.

“We then went back to the bedroom and they pushed me onto the bed and at that point they tied me up and put plastic cables and scotch tape on my hands, and they taped my mouth and my legs. They took me to my bathroom, specifically in my bathtub.”

The reality star also listed the jewelry that she believed had been stolen in the robbery, estimating the total stolen amount to be around $5 million. In actuality, the thieves got away with more than $10 million in jewelry.

“In my jewelry box there were two Cartier diamond bracelets, a Jacob necklace in gold with diamonds, earings with diamonds, another little necklace with six diamonds underneath. Another diamond necklace with the name of my son “Saint” on it. There was also a Jacob diamond cross. There were two rings in yellow gold. I think they robbed me of $5 million.”

Kardashian was questioned for over an hour at around 4:30 a.m. after the robbery.

Kim had been sleeping alone after a fashion week dinner on Sunday night.

“I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there, but no one answered.”

The reality star also added that she had called her bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. and after she saw through her sliding doors that a receptionist had been tied up.

“The second man, also Eurpoean, was taller and he stayed with the security guard. He was around 5ft 9in and was dressed the same way as his accomplice. It was the one with the ski mask who stayed with me.” “I got the impression they were saying they had to leave. Then I succeeded in pulling off the tape from my hands and mouth. I had guessed that they were a bit inexperienced in the manner in which they had me tied up.”

Aomar Ait Khedache and Didier Dubreucq have both been charged with a number of offenses, including armed robbery.

Khedache is said to have admitted his involvement in Kardashian’s robbery after his DNA was found on the ties used to bound Kim’s wrists together.

His son, Harminy Ait Khedache, 27, is one of the eight others who was charged in connection with the crime. A woman named only as Christaine, 70, is said to be the girlfriend of Aomar Ait Khedache, was also arrested and charged.

Kim Kardashian is said to have been continuously updated about all developments in the case. Kardashian’s lawyers have made it clear that she is prepared to return to Paris to give evidence if need be.

