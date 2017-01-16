Nick Viall Speaks Out, Reveals What ‘The Bachelor’ Has Taught Him, Admits He Gives Girls Tips On What To Expect

Nick Viall has been a part of The Bachelor franchise for a while now, so he has learned a lot from the show. Nick actually spoke to TV Guide recently and shared some of the things he has learned since being on the show. This is actually Nick’s fourth time on a show in this franchise. Nick admitted that because of his experience, he actually helped the girls out on his season and tells them a bit of what to expect.

There is one thing that Nick Viall won’t help the girls with, though. He doesn’t want to explain to them how to win the season; he wants that to happen naturally. Plus, Nick has made it to the final two twice and didn’t actually win either time.

Here is what Nick had to say on the matter.

“I think it was important for me early on to kind of take a step back a little bit. I didn’t want to come in with too much influence, kind of like, ‘Here’s the list of dos and don’ts…’ I thought it was important to let them do their thing.”

Nick Viall shared that he wanted to get to know the women without telling them everything. Nick wanted to let them do their thing. He shared that people have a chance to really get to know him, at least as much as you can on television. Nick knows how to have fun with it and not sweat the small stuff after doing the show so many times. Nick doesn’t feel like he has changed much over the years.

Glamour also shared that Nick Viall is revealing why he is the same guy on others seasons of the show. Emily Ferguson even gushed to them about Nick and what a great guy he.

She said, “Nick is a real guy with real emotions. He’s the most genuine guy. He wants to get married. He wants to find the right girl, but he doesn’t want to settle.”

Nick Viall also spoke about Jen from Bachelor in Paradise and how they didn’t end up together. Here is what he had to say.

“I would agree. I don’t want to make this too much about Jen; she’s great and beautiful and smart. She certainly possesses a lot of the qualities I think any guy would be lucky to have. It might sound cliché, but there’s just something that was missing. Not to take anything away from Jen, but that spunk or that challenge [was missing].”

Nick Viall shared that he didn’t give Corinne a rose because she took her top off. He looks at her more as the kind of girl who took a chance and likes to have fun. Nick admits that he felt uncomfortable when she took her top off.

Nick went on to share how he has changed since he was on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of the show.

“You know, I like to be a person that always learns from the good and the bad, but I actually get sensitive with this idea that there’s somehow been this transformation. For someone who’s gotten a lot of criticism from the beginning of Andi’s season as the perceived villain to now being the Bachelor and being considered a ‘fan favorite’ on Paradise, I’m not that different of a person. I think you’ve gotten to see more of my personality over these seasons. Hopefully, people will appreciate that. I’ve certainly learned little things along the way. But as a whole, I think I’m the same person. I actually get sensitive about that for whatever reason; I don’t like to think that I was this kind of garbage human being three years ago and only because of The Bachelor have I made this transformation. I’ve learned not to sweat the small stuff and learned from little moments, but I’m the same guy.”

Are you surprised to hear that Nick Viall shared some tips with the girls, but didn't want to take it too far? Are you excited to see Nick Viall as The Bachelor this season?

