‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer Ignoring Doctor’s Orders About Daughter’s Care?

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is no stranger to controversy. During her time on the MTV docu-series, Leah has taken a lot of heat from fans and critics over her life choices and parenting decisions. Now, Leah is under fire again after she reportedly ignored doctor’s orders for the care of her daughter, Ali, who has muscular dystrophy.

According to Radar Online, during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer was told by little Ali’s doctor that the 7-year-old needs to be wearing a helmet when she’s not using her power wheelchair. This is due to the fact that Ali is falling multiple times during the day, and the helmet would protect her from any potentially dangerous head injuries she could suffer if she were to fall.

However, during last week’s episode, Leah Messer reportedly didn’t make Ali wear her helmet when she was playing on playground equipment in her backyard. Ali was playing on a water slide with her sister when the Teen Mom 2 star asked her if she wanted to wear her helmet, to which Ali replied, “No.” Leah then told her daughter that she was “going to have to put it on” if she were to “start falling.” The MTV star then told her brother that wearing a helmet embarrasses Ali who just wants to be like her siblings.

“It embarrassing her. She wants to feel like the other two.”

However, many fans were upset by the fact that Leah Messer wasn’t following the doctor’s orders while Ali was playing on the water slide.

“Dr. Tsao prob watches #teenmom2 and cringes at fact that Leah and especially Corey don’t take his professional advice serious! Ali needs help,” one viewer tweeted. Another wrote, “Leah should not be asking her daughter if she wants to wear her helmet. She needs to make her for her own safety!”

The report reveals that Leah Messer’s ex-husband Corey Simms has also allegedly ignored doctor’s orders in the past when it comes to Ali’s care, including the time that Ali needs to be in her wheelchair. The Teen Mom 2 dad recently revealed on camera that he’s still holding out hope that Ali will improve instead of continue to decline with her condition.

“I’ve seen a lot more positive out of Ali. I’m still holding onto the faith that she’s going to improve more.”

Leah, who is known to speak out against negative fans via social media, has stayed quiet on the comments about Ali wearing her helmet thus far. However, Messer is not one to completely ignore haters. The Teen Mom 2 star has often given her opinion, or fired back, at her critics online. She has also called out MTV for what she says is poor editing to make a situation look more dramatic or twist it for ratings. In fact, many MTV stars have expressed anger over the network’s editing and filming tactics.

Most recently, Kailyn Lowry was upset that the network seemingly went behind her back to film her estranged husband, Javi Marroquin, discussing the details of their divorce after she had already told producers that she didn’t want to divulge the personal and private details on camera. Kailyn and her fans called out MTV for disrespecting the reality star to get information out of Javi, who likely had no idea Kailyn had refused to speak about the divorce on camera. It seems that the stars are starting to fight back against the way they are treated and portrayed on the fan favorite reality series.

What are your thoughts about the latest Teen Mom 2 drama? Do you think Leah Messer is putting her daughter at risk by not following the doctor’s orders?

[Featured Image by MTV Network]