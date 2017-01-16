Stassi Schroeder Drug Use Bombshell: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Admits Drugs Were A ‘Big Part Of Her Life’

Stassi Schroeder dropped a major bombshell about her drug use. The Vanderpump Rules star just admitted to relying on drugs while filming the first two seasons of Bravo’s hit reality show. What did Schroeder reveal about her life of drugs?

Radar Online reports that Schroeder admitted to using the prescription drug Adderall to cope with being on the show. Although Schroeder opened up about her drug use in 2015, she re-addressed the issue in more detail on a recent podcast.

“When I started Season 3, I had just quit Adderall. I was like, ‘I’m not gonna be good. I don’t know if I can actually do this without taking a drug. I didn’t need it. None of the castmates needed it. But Oh. My. God… I was so skinny when I was on it, it was the best!”

Schroeder continued with co-host Kristina Kelly, saying, “Hey it was a big part of my life, why the hell not? So that’s that… it’s the worst drug I’ve ever taken, I swear to God. I feel like it’s worse than coke because you get so addicted to it because it’s a pill and so you think it’s okay. But it made me absolutely psycho and it made me depressed all the time.”

Schroeder explained how the drug gave her the shakes while Kelly shared how she helped Schroeder wait tables whenever she was high. The reality star has thankfully quit the drug, though she has plenty of other things on her plate this season.

According to Bravo, Schroeder may have just sparked up a romance with Timber Creek Lodge star Mark Milburn. The two appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live and openly flirted when Andy Cohen asked them a series of questions.

“I had so much fun on Watch What Happens Live the other night. Mark [is] super, super handsome,” she stated after the show. “I heard he doesn’t drink, so I’m not really sure that that’s gonna work out. But I was feeling the hotness.”

Milburn couldn’t agree more.

“It was a great night on Watch What Happens Live for sure. Stassi is a very beautiful woman for sure and [has] an incredible smile, so it’s fun to see electricity or sparks that could have been there,” he shared. “I don’t know if it was [a love connection] in the moment, but we’ll see what happens.”

Apart from her possible romance with Milburn, Bravo is reporting that Schroeder also discussed her feud with Lala Kent. Although it looked as though Stassi Schroeder and her crew were particularly hard on Kent, she assured fans that she in the right.

“Absolutely not. If you know what she was saying in between seasons about Katie you would be doing exactly what I’m doing,” she explained. “I’m sorry.”

According to Reality TV, Schroeder also dished on her obsession with reality television. Schroeder is a big fan of Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, especially when she rants about her fellow co-stars.

Schroeder recalled the time when Sonja Morgan openly sobbed in front of Frankel “the greatest scene in the history of reality television,” adding that Morgan is her favorite on the show.

“If Sonja Morgan goes away from New York Housewives, I don’t know that I would continue to watch it,” she shared.

“New York Housewives is my favorite one, but I’ve fallen off it a little bit. Why did they fire Alex and Simon? WHY? They were just like Sonja – they were just such good TV.”

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]