Kandi Burruss’ Ex, Block, Reacts To Kenya Moore’s Porsha Williams ‘Golden Shower’ Claim

Was Porsha Williams actually the recipient of “golden showers” from Kandi Burruss’ ex, Russell “Block” Spencer? That’s what viewers saw Kenya Moore speculate on the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode that aired on Sunday night. As the episode aired, Block reacted to Kenya’s claim with an Instagram post.

Block posted a photo of himself looking at his phone. Perhaps it was a shot of him watching the scene in which Kenya guesses to Kandi and Cynthia Bailey that Block once peed on Porsha while they were intimate? With his caption, Block made it clear that he was talking about Kenya’s claim by repeating a portion of Kandi’s immediate response to Kenya’s claim. Block included Kandi’s Instagram handle in his caption to make sure that she saw it.

It seems that Block repeating Kandi’s response to Kenya, “leave me out of the pee,” in his Instagram caption is meant as a denial of Kenya’s claim. At the very least, it seems to show that Block wasn’t amused to be brought up in the latest episode in such a way.

On the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey paid Kandi Burruss a visit in her home. Talk turned to how their co-star Sheree Whitfield often wrongly repeats information. Kandi gave the example of how she only told Sheree that Porsha Williams and Block once dated, only to later be confronted by Porsha for telling Sheree that she and Block had sex with one another. At the mention of Block, Kenya asked if he’s the one who peed on Porsha.

“Is he the one that peed on her?’

Kandi was taken aback by Kenya’s question. Kenya reminded Kandi that when they were in Miami, Porsha, during a game of “Never Have I Ever,” took a drink when asked if she has ever received a “golden shower.”

“Listen, remember when we were on Miami…she took a drink. Catch that tea!”

Indeed, a flashback scene was shown of Porsha taking a drink when asked about ever having had a “golden shower.”

Kandi made it clear that she knew nothing about Porsha getting any “golden showers” from Block.

“I don’t know nothing about that. Leave me out of the pee!”

During Porsha’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live talk show on Sunday night, she denied Kenya’s claim. Porsha implied that she just took a drink to take a drink.

“Someone asked me, I was on a press tour. I was like, ‘who did what?’ I don’t know, we were drinking. It was a drinking game. People say true and false things, I don’t know.”

When Andy tried to get a no or yes answer from Porsha, Porsha outright said no.

“Well I mean I don’t get peed on, you know what I mean. Let’s just make that clear.”

Porsha got back at Kenya when played another game during her time on Watch What Happens Live. During a round of “How! Thirsty! Are! They!?” Porsha and her co-guest, Carson Kressley, were asked to say how “thirsty,” i.e. desperate, various people are. When Kenya’s photo flashed on the screen, Porsha said that she’s “the very definition of thirsty.”

Kenya, who was apparently watching, didn’t like that response. Kenya posted a tweet that referenced how Porsha, as shown in a previous season, once thought that the Underground Railroad was a real railroad with a real train and supposedly received a Rolls Royce from a married man.

I can teach them 2get educated, the Underground Railroad wasn't a literal train, & keep your legs closed 2 married men buying Rolls #rhoa — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) January 16, 2017

During an interview with E!, posted earlier on Sunday evening, Porsha not only denied Kenya’s claim but suggested that perhaps Kenya herself has been peed on.

“That’s wild, that’s crazy. I have never had nobody pee on me, and I would never pee on nobody. I hope she’s enjoying her showers. I don’t know!”

Porsha further criticized Kenya for still trying to harm her. Porsha once physically attacked Kenya at a The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show after Kenya pointed props in her face and yelled at her.

“You would think she would have moved on past it by now, but she hasn’t and I have. So, there you go.”

Perhaps the question of whether Russell “Block” Spencer ever gave Porsha a “golden shower,” as Kenya Moore guessed, and/or if they ever had sex with one another will come up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion show? Earlier in the season, Kandi told Sheree Whitfield that Block, who is the father of her daughter Riley, and Posha used to “kick it.” Kandi added that she didn’t mind Porsha’s history with Block since it happened after her own relationship with him ended. As the Inquisitr reported, Kandi later wrote in her blog post that recapped that episode that Block and Porsha “hooked up.”

While it’s not clear whether Kandi Burruss ever actually told others that Porsha Williams and Block had sex, Porsha certainly was under the assumption, thanks to Sheree’s misinformation according to Kandi, that Kandi did say such a thing. As viewers saw in a later episode, Porsha denied that she and Block ever had sex and in a confessional interview, lashed out at Kandi for having suggested it.

“Kandi said I had sex with her baby daddy… Phaedra was trying to have a man on her side in her marriage… So for me to hear not just that these things are being said in the street, but also that it all got kicked off because Kandi went and told all these lies? That’s the part I really can’t get with.”

