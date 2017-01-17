Brad Pitt, Kate Hudson Reportedly Secretly Dating: Did Her Mom Goldie Hawn Confirm Romance?

Brad Pitt is returning to the spotlight, and that includes making time for parties, pals and a few pretty girls. One of those gal pals, Kate Hudson, has increasingly been linked to the actor, and now her mother Goldie Hawn gave a response to a question about whether Kate and Brad are dating that some are taking as confirmation.

Goldie, famed for her bright and bubbly laughter, was asked about the reports that Hudson is involved in a blossoming romance with Pitt, and X 17 reported that Hawn “had quite the reaction” to the question.

Claiming that Kate is reportedly involved in “secret hookups with newly single Brad,” the media outlet revealed that Goldie “gave a telling laugh” when asked about the relationship. Hawn didn’t try to discount the reports with remarks such as “don’t believe the rumors,” according to the publication, which translated her response as a “yes.”

In addition, Kate “was overheard gushing about her trysts with the Oscar winner at a Golden Globes after party,” reported the media outlet, which also noted that Hudson was seen leaving the party in an SUV with the same license plate as a vehicle that took Pitt home earlier.

Kate “was apparently busted” talking to pals about her new romance at two Golden Globes after parties, according to Yahoo, which cited a source’s allegation that Hudson told a group she and Brad have “rendezvoused on several occasions” since his split.

Even though Kate did not go with the actor to the parties, the reported new couple is speculated to have managed to get some time together. Hudson reportedly was seen enjoying an “intimate” discussion with Pitt’s agent Bryan Lourde prior to leaving the party.

As for how long this supposedly secret romance has been blossoming? In November last year, Woman’s Day cited a source’s allegation that Kate Hudson “is Brad’s mystery woman.” The insider claimed that the two have “become extremely close over the past few weeks, following several secret meet-ups.”

Kris Herzog, described as “bodyguard to the stars,” has worked with the actor, according to the publication, and he dished about the possibilities of Pitt and Hudson are secretly involved in a romance.

“I know both Kate and Brad, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they were dating!”

While some new couples confirm their romance by turning to Instagram, such as Jennifer Lopez and Drake, thus far Hudson and Pitt have refrained from a social media confirmation of their alleged relationship. Instead, Kate has become known for using her social media platform to flaunt her fit-inspiration plan.

Hudson is known for reigning as a dedicated diva when it comes to her ability to stay fit. In addition to co-founding her own line of active wear, Fabletics, Kate has been sharing her workout resolutions on Instagram, reported Self.

Turning the start of the New Year into motivation, Hudson unveiled her “Ten Days Of Getting Back On Track” challenge. Kate has a busy schedule, but she’s managed to include everything from personal training sessions to hiking with her pooch pal Cody and human pal Nicole Richie.

And for those looking for inspiration via a different form of fitness, Hudson provided it with a video showing her rocking out in a pole-dancing workout. Sporting Fabletics fitness wear, she twirled around a pole to the tunes of Ed Sheeran’s hit, “Shape Of You.” Kate credited teacher Sheila Kelley for helping her succeed in her pole-dancing passion.

As for whether Hudson may have inspired her reported boyfriend Brad, a new report claims that the actor also has been focused on getting fit. Pitt has “recommitted himself to fitness,” a source told Us Weekly.

“He’s exercising,” said the insider. “He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.”

Another source told Us that the 53-year-old actor has been doing “a lot of weight training,” and is “dedicated to clean living and eating right.”

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]