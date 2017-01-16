Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Mentally And Physically’ Strained, Losing Weight After Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt stepped out to attend a charity event over the weekend and some people couldn’t help but notice how thin he looked. According to Life & Style Magazine, it appears as though Brad Pitt has lost quite a bit of weight since his divorce from Angelina Jolie. He is looking rather slender these days indeed.

“Fans were startled to see the actor looking extremely skinny at a Malibu charity event on Saturday, Jan. 14. Even though the father-of-six’s weight loss was noticeable during his surprise appearance at the Golden Globes a week earlier, he looked even more frail while hanging with singers Sting and Chris Cornell. It’s believed that his divorce from Angelina Jolie has taken quite a toll on him both mentally and physically,” reports Life & Style Magazine.

Brad Pitt has been through the ringer since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce. The actor has been on the cover of just about every tabloid, sources claiming he had an affair (with actress Marion Cotillard) and others claiming that he was physically abusive to his kids. On top of all of that, Brad Pitt has been embroiled in a custody battle with Jolie and hasn’t been able to see his six children as often as he would like. That hasn’t been fun, either.

Brad Pitt’s initial statement following news of his divorce was brief but shed a bit of light on the challenges he was facing.

“I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time,” read the statement. He has not addressed the public about his divorce since, other than in joint statements with his now-ex.

It’s no secret that Brad Pitt has had a rough few months. Going through a divorce is really hard and when children are involved, it’s that much worse.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad Pitt is supposedly dating actress Kate Hudson. The two have managed to keep their alleged relationship very quiet but sources say that Kate couldn’t help but gush about Brad to her pals at a Golden Globes’ after party. Hudson is very fit and enjoys working out (she even has her own line of workout clothing called Fabletics), so maybe Brad has been getting into pilates — who knows?!

Regardless of Brad Pitt’s “noticeable” weight loss, the actor appeared to be having a really nice time at the charity event. According to People Magazine, the actor was “upbeat” as he mingled. It may be important to note that this was one of the first public appearances that Pitt has made since becoming single. He is slowly getting himself acclimated to life as a bachelor again — going to events without his wife on his arm and what have you.

“Pitt wore a long black coat and seemed in good spirits as he took photos with fans during his time at the charity function, which included performances by Sting and Chris Cornell. He was spotted shaking hands and making people laugh at the event, whose other famous guests included Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Garrett Hedlund, Kaley Cuoco, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Scott Foley and David Spade.”

Do you think that Brad Pitt looks really skinny? Do you think that he could be losing weight due to depression and stress following his divorce from ex Angelina Jolie? Are you a fan of Brad Pitt? Do you feel bad for him at all?

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]