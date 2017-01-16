Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Rumors Continue As She’s Spotted With Justin Bieber Again

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with baby No. 4?

These pregnancy rumors just won’t quit! Ever since it was confirmed that Kourtney Kardashian had reconciled with her ex Scott Disick, fans have been wondering if the two would add to their brood. Kourtney has been open to the idea of having more children and hasn’t said that she’s “done” having kids.

Now that she is back with Scott, many are wondering if another baby will complete their family.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian dropped a hint about being pregnant when she recently posted a photo on Snapchat. The pic was of Gucci baby sneakers, glasses, and a small gold chain and Kourtney wrote the word “BABY” as the caption. However, it seems obvious that Kourtney wasn’t dropping any kind of hint at all — her son Reign just turned 1 and these sneaks look like they’d fit him perfectly. It’s not like this is infant attire!

If Kourtney Kardashian wanted to get pregnant again, now would be the time to do it. She and Scott Disick seem to have gotten past their differences — or, at the very least, have decided that they want to work through their issues and just be together. It’s apparently what is best for them and for their three kids.

All of that said, however, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out with rumored hook-up Justin Bieber over the weekend! The mother of three was seen with Bieber at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Saturday, January 14. A short while later, sources say that Bieber and Kardashian were together at hotspot Delilah before they parted ways around 2 a.m.

This doesn’t sound like the activity a pregnant woman would take part in, does it?

The report comes from Us Weekly. A source tells the magazine that Kourtney and Justin were hanging out strictly as friends — nothing more, nothing less.

“They were just there as friends, with friends and it was not romantic,” said a source.

If you believe that, chances are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are just fine and Kourtney is just enjoying some time to herself — getting away from her children for a night out on the town.

And, if that’s the case, that’s cool. But we can’t help but argue that a pregnant Kourtney Kardashian would not be going clubbing — no matter what.

But it’s hard to know what to believe at this point.

Sources have said that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are not back together and that Kourtney is still enjoying “single life.”

“Every time Kourtney and Justin are together they’re extremely flirtatious. They text each other all the time,” a source said back when the Biebs and Kardashian were reportedly hooking up (summer 2016).

Other sources insist that Kourtney and Scott are back on.

And then there’s this. According to Radar Online, Scott Disick went to Dubai with Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, but he reportedly “vanished” and no one knew where he was.

“Scott went completely MIA in Dubai and no one knew where he was at. He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him,” said a source.

If Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, the world will find out soon enough. You can bet that Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, would like to have a big announcement made on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for ratings.

If Kourtney Kardashian isn’t pregnant, don’t expect the rumors to just stop. As long as she and Scott Disick are talking, there’s always a chance they could add to their family. That said, there will always be reports of “maybe it’s Justin Bieber’s baby,” but you shouldn’t believe everything that you read.

It sounds like Kourtney is just trying to live a little.

[Featured Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images]