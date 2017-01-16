WWE News: Popular Website Spoils The Entire Royal Rumble Match

Anticipation for the WWE Royal Rumble is heating up, with just a short time remaining before the event. Each year, this pay per view officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania, and oftentimes sets the tone of the feuds leading to the big event.

Right now, the two major championship matches are WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens defending against Roman Reigns, and WWE Champion AJ Styles defending against John Cena. The next few months present some interesting theories of who the champions and Royal Rumble winner will be.

Surprisingly, somehow the entire booking of this years Royal Rumble match was exposed through a popular website.

Although not considered a reliable source in educational settings, Wikipedia has been the go-to website to gather quick information about a person, program, historical event, or policy, just to name a few.

Recently, when searching the 2014 Royal Rumble match, the entire 2017 match was displayed.

As shown, the winner of the Royal Rumble is The Undertaker. This is very realistic, as be has been the favorite to win based on numerous reports.

There are other very interesting parts to this Royal Rumble booking that could make it indeed true.

One of the matches that has been solidified for quite some time is the third installment of Goldberg versus Brock Lesnar. According to the spoiler, Goldberg will be the first entrant in the match, while Lesnar the fifth. Goldberg is scheduled to quickly eliminate Lesnar, but Lesnar returns to eliminate Goldberg over 45 minutes later. This sets up the match for WrestleMania.

Braun Strowman is scheduled to get eliminated by everyone currently in the ring, which continues to make him look strong. The Big Show is also only scheduled for a short time in the ring, getting eliminated by AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Dolph Ziggler.

Another feud that will continue to brew, according to this spoiler, is Orton vs. Bray Wyatt. Bray Wyatt is supposedly going to be the 30th entrant in the match, and will be eliminated by Orton. This further develops their match that is predicted to occur at WrestleMania.

Ultimately, the winner of the match is scheduled to be The Undertaker, appearing at number 28. The list of people he will eliminate include Apollo Crews, Rusev, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles. This also means that both Styles and Owens will lose their respective championship matches earlier in the evening, and appear in the Royal Rumble match.

So, with this information, the Undertaker will either be facing John Cena for the WWE Championship, or Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, at WrestleMania 33.

Although Undertaker stated that he is not devoted to a particular brand, the Goldberg vs Lesnar feud, as well as whatever feud Roman Reigns will be in, will be featured on Raw. Therefore, he will most likely compete against Cena.

The Undertaker winning is also assisted by the concept that Fastlane has presented over the past two years. In 2015, the main event was a No. 1 contender match for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Another No. 1 contender match occurred the following year, in a triple threat contest comprising Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Dean Ambrose.

From the looks of it, since Fastlane is a Raw-exclusive event, either Reigns will defend the championship against Kevin Owens in a rematch, or another No. 1 contender match will happen this year to compete against Reigns at WrestleMania.

It is quite shocking that this would be hidden in the 2014 Royal Rumble Wikipedia page, and no longer appear. Since just about anyone with a verified account can go in and tamper with the page, it does raise questions of whether whoever posted this has an inside scoop of what exactly will happen in the match.

It would be very time consuming for someone not affiliated with the WWE to calculate the times, present each scenario, as well as predict each elimination and entry with such fine-tuning. If this spoiler is indeed true, it does set up for an interesting road to WrestleMania.

Most importantly, perhaps the event photo spoils it all.

[Featured Image By WWE]