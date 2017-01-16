NeNe Leakes Posts Telling Tweet After Porsha Williams Blames Her For Demise Of Friendship

Are NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams still friends? Apparently not. During Porsha’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live talk show on Sunday night, Porsha revealed that she and NeNe don’t even talk to one another anymore. Furthermore, Porsha placed the blame for the demise of the friendship on NeNe.

It seems that NeNe didn’t like hearing what Porsha said about her. As the talk show aired, after Porsha talked about their friendship, NeNe posted a very telling tweet. “LIESSSSSSSSSSS,” NeNe tweeted.

LIESSSSSSSSSSS — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) January 16, 2017

What did Porsha say about NeNe? Andy asked Porsha if she’s still friends with NeNe. Porsha admitted that she and NeNe haven’t talked for a while.

“No, I haven’t talked to her at all, so, I haven’t talked to her. I don’t know where that stands, yeah [shrugs]. I mean, you know, friends would call one another and talk from time to time so I don’t know, I guess we’re just like…”

Taken by surprise by Porsha’s response, Andy asked if something happened between them. Porsha said that she doesn’t know what happened between her and NeNe Porsha then said that she called NeNe a couple of times, only to not get any response.

“You know what, I really, I honestly don’t know what happened. I really, really don’t. I know I called a couple of times and my calls weren’t returned and so I just thought, so…yeah.”

Sunday Funday! #WWHL #RHOA A photo posted by Watch What Happens Live! (@bravowwhl) on Jan 15, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

Perhaps Porsha doesn’t remember what she said about NeNe after the last reunion show aired?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 7, viewers saw NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams get closer to one another. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, NeNe attended Porsha’s birthday party in June 2015 and gave her a very extravagant birthday gift.

By the end of season 8, where NeNe showed up only in a few episodes, they didn’t seem as close. Then, on the season 8 reunion show, NeNe spoke up when the subject of Porsha’s anger came up. Specifically, reunion host Andy brought up how Porsha chased after a friend and physically attacked her in an alleyway outside during Phaedra Parks’ Christmas party. While that scene was edited out of the season 8 finale episode, it was shown on the reunion show.

Sitting next to Porsha at the reunion show, NeNe chided Porsha for getting physical. NeNe reminded Porsha to think of her reputation and career before putting hands on people. Porsha shot back with a reference to NeNe’s alleged choking incident with former co-star Kim Zolciak.

“Didn’t you choke somebody?” Porsha asked.

NeNe went off on Porsha for not being so bright.

“When was that? Did you see any footage of it? But have you seen any footage of it? Lets be clear, hold on, lets be clear. Have you seen me choke anybody? Well lets use our brain… Well first of all, if I have, I bet you I was smart enough to not have it on the camera but you wasn’t.”

After the reunion show aired, Porsha, a co-host on Dish Nation, accused NeNe of trying to harm her career.

“I deal with energy and you have to understand when someone’s trying to speak a curse upon you or when somebody’s trying to encourage you and speak blessedly to your life. And all I got from what, what I felt from what was so-called a friend, was basically trying to cast curses upon my career, that I won’t have jobs and things like that. All I have to say for that is I will pray for people like that and I will hope to have the discernment to know who is my friend and who is not my friend. And as far as my jobs are concerned, I have two successful companies, I just did Celebrity Apprentice and I am on a national, syndicated television show, Dish Nation, every single day.”

She's back TONIGHT @ 8pm only on Bravo #Reunion #RHOA #lifeofnene???? A photo posted by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Apr 3, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

In her blog post recapping the reunion show, NeNe said that she was just trying to give Porsha good advice.

“I certainly felt it was unnecessary for Porsha to say, ‘Didn’t you choke somebody?’ I was purely trying to give her good advice out of love, as I was asked to do by Andy. I consider myself a real friend as long as you are one, and I don’t condone the B.S. I’m not the friend that’s going to lie to your face and tell you what you want to hear! I’m the friend that’s going to school you, but I’m also the friend that knows when my advice is not welcome.”

NeNe Leakes also pointed out that Porsha, having had already three violent incidents caught on camera, clearly needs help.

“We all have made mistakes along the way, and we are all a work in progress at times, but I believe viewers tune in to our show for the shade and not the wrestling. Violence is wrong! Three physical fights clearly say something is wrong here. No one should laugh at, uplift, support, or encourage violent behavior.”

A preview for next week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode shows that Porsha Williams’ “anger problem” will again be a major focus. During a group gathering, Kenya Moore asks Porsha about the progress of her anger management, which Porsha clearly doesn’t want to talk about. Another preview shows that viewers will see Porsha storm off and perhaps get into another physical altercation.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]