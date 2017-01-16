One Direction 2017: A Little Friendly Competition Between Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson? [Photos]

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are finding out who’s sexier, who has the best video, and more. From the Brit Awards to Glamour Magazine, stick around to see where they stand. Also, which One Direction members are luckier in love? Explore the relationships of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

The One Direction guys are really good friends, always happy for each other’s accomplishments. There doesn’t seem to be any real professional jealousy here, but perhaps these buddies have a few friendly wagers on the Billboard Hot 100 successes?

As One Direction’s Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne join Zayn Malik in producing music separately as well as together, it is bound to be fun for them to track and compare their successes.

Which One Direction Lad Is Luckiest In Love?

Liam Payne is expecting a baby really soon with Cheryl Cole, and Zayn Malik is in a committed relationship with Gigi Hadid. Which one of them is luckier would be hard to say. Both Liam Payne and Zayn Malik appear to be very happy in their relationships, so they’d probably be tied for first place.

As for One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, things are not so clear-cut. Harry, Niall, and Louis are reportedly dating, but they are currently not in committed relationships.

Harry Styles has been spotted with Kendall Jenner at lunch with Cindy Crawford and her husband recently, according to Thy Black Man. Their on-again, off-again relationship seems meaningful, but Harry Styles’ heart already belongs to countless Directioners. Harry Styles works very hard, and he is far too busy to settle down with Kendall right now.

Could Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have a wedding in 2017? Rumor is that Liam Payne will pop the question shortly after Cheryl gives birth. If wedding bells are in the future for Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole, what about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik? Zayn Malik has asked, but Gigi wants to wait. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are very busy and at a critical point in their careers right now.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson seems to have broken up with Danielle Campbell, though that too remains unclear. Will Louis Tomlinson give his relationship with the beautiful Briana Jungwirth another try? Being the mother of his child, a romance with Briana would certainly have advantages, especially for little Freddie Tomlinson.

Niall Horan has been linked repeatedly to Selena Gomez, but it is unclear whether they might be together now. Niall and Selena have a little bit of history.

Which One Direction Member Is The Sexiest?

Harry Styles and Zayn Malik are the sexist, according to Glamour. While everyone has their own opinions, Glamour Magazine held a vote, and Harry Styles ranked as No. 12 out of 100 sexy men, making Harry Styles the hottest One Direction guy.

Zayn Malik came in 14th, just behind Harry Styles. Niall Horan was No. 27 and third for One Direction. Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson didn’t make the list at all, but everyone knows they are hot too.

Will One Direction Or Zayn Malik Win Best British Video?

Zayn Malik’s “Pillowtalk” video will be in direct competition With One Direction’s video “History,” for Best British Video. There are other nominees for that title, according to RTE.

Competing with One Direction and Zayn Malik for Best British Video are Adele for “Send My Love…To Your New Lover,” Calvin Harris Ft. Rihanna for “This Is What You Came For,” Clean Bandit Ft. Anne-Marie and Sean Paul for “Rockabye,” Coldplay’s “Hymn for the Weekend,” James Arthur for “Say You Won’t Let Go,” Jonas Blue’s “Fast Car,” Little Mix Ft. Sean Paul’s “Hair,” and Tinie Tempah Ft. Zara Larsson for “Girls Like.”

Will Zayn Malik Win The Brit Award For “Pillowtalk”?

Zayn Malik’s “Pillowtalk” was also nominated for British Single of the Year. This way, even though One Direction is competing with Zayn Malik for best video, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan can earnestly cheer him on if he wins for best single.

One Direction’s One Direction’s Harry Styles was definitely in London and was reported to have eaten lunch in a very quiet restaurant with Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne last year, he did not attend the ceremony.

No more than two One Direction members have been seen together publicly since the hiatus, with one exception. When two One Direction members are seen together one of them is invariably Liam Payne. This reeks of some sort of contract agreement, like a non-compete clause in a record contract. The only exception to this rule throughout last year was Louis Tomlinson’s X Factor performance.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan were seen together to support Louis Tomlinson on The X Factor following the death of Louis’ mother. How, if it was a contractual agreement, could they appear together on The X Factor? Think back to the origin of their contract. Their contract is with Simon Cowell and Syco records. They were present at Simon Cowell’s venue, so Simon benefited.

When Niall Horan performed on the American Music Awards, none of the One Direction lads came to support him, but Zayn Malik was there to accept his award, so that would be two members. It has been like this since the hiatus was announced, and it is becoming increasingly obvious that there isn’t a big, scary quarrel between any of them. Is it possible that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan were not contractually allowed to attend?

In addition to former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, other nominations for British Single include Clean Bandit Ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie for “Rockabye,” Tinie Tempah Ft. Zara Larsson for “Girls Like,” Jonas Blue Ft. Dakota for “Fast Car,” James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go,” Alan Walker’s “Faded,” Coldplay “Hymn for the Weekend,” Calum Scott’s “Dancing on my Own,” and Calvin Harris Ft. Rihanna for “This is What You Came For,” as reported by RTE.

Little Mix is also up for this same Brit Award for “Shout Out To My Ex.” Awkward! This Little Mix song is about Zayn Malik and how angry Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards was (or maybe still is) about their breakup. It’s been well over a year, but some say “Pillowtalk” was about Perrie Edwards, though it isn’t as obvious if it is.

Solo albums from Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan will be eligible for next year’s Brits. Harry Styles and Liam Payne still have singles to release as well. It is unknown whether Zayn Malik will produce an album or another single this year.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson will probably be in direct competition this year for the Brits, Billboard’s Hot 100, American Music Awards, total album sales, and so many different awards. Will Zayn Malik also have an album or single out? Perhaps One Direction will also put out an album together in the latter half of 2017?

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik have an exciting year ahead.