UFO In Sheffield Wasn’t The Only Visitor Spotted These Past Two Weeks

Late last year, on December 28, 2016, a YouTube user named Wendy Bartter posted a video entitled “UFO in Sheffield.” In it, a mysterious ball of white light can be seen in the sky. The footage was filmed the day before the video was uploaded, by a CCTV camera at the University of Sheffield.

According to the Mirror, the camera was there to monitor peregrines at the top of the University’s St. George’s Church lecture theater. Those who set it up got more than what they bargained for, as they got UFO footage that already racked up over 16.000 views. The camera caught the UFO at 7:18 a.m.

On the video sharing website, users have been questioning where the UFO might’ve come from, with Mars being a widely accepted possibility among those who believe this was, indeed, a UFO. A lot of users believe the mysterious ball of white light was no more than a plane passing by. A bird, featured in the video, is for these users the most interesting thing that can be seen in the footage.

According to enthusiasts, the UFO in Sheffield was just one of many cases where alien visitors were caught on tape. To skeptics, these are cases in which people see what they want to see.

Yet, this wasn’t the only UFO to be spotted lately, as the Sun recently published an article with a video in which we can allegedly see space visitors speed past the International Space Station (ISS). What’s unique about this video, is that an astronaut reportedly attempts to hide the UFO so viewers aren’t able to identify it.

At first, the video is a pretty common one. Earth can be seen in the background, and through the noise viewers can tell an astronaut is nearby. Suddenly, bright lights can be seen in the distance, and the astronaut immediately blocks the camera with his hands. Soon after, as the UFO seems to be moving away from Earth, as a suited white hand blocks the view again.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by UFO experts Secureteam10. In it, the astronaut eventually pans the camera to the left. According to the uploaders, this is simply a way to stop viewers from seeing what they call the “boomerang UFO.”

Most UFO sightings in space are usually dismissed. Specialists usually claim they’re just space debris or asteroids passing by. Secureteam10 thought about that possibility, but dismissed it in a pinned comment on their video:

And remember kids: Space junk & asteroids do not suddenly change direction/course/speed/velocity. Have a great night guys! 🙂

As usual, viewers quickly began talking about whether this was indeed a UFO. Some claimed the video wouldn’t reach the public if it did show a UFO. Others wondered how the footage could possibly be debunked.

UFO fanatics claim we aren’t alone in the universe, and the only reason we haven’t met any aliens yet, is because the government is expertly hiding them from the public. This is reportedly the reason why the astronaut blocked the view with his hand in the footage.

UFO enthusiasts gained a lot of hope, as presidential candidate Hillary Clinton vowed to reveal the truth about UFOs and Area 51 if she became the 45th President of the United States of America

Moreover, Obama’s aide and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign chairman John Podesta, stated back in February 2015 that his biggest failure of 2014 was to not secure the disclosure of the UFO files.

1. Finally, my biggest failure of 2014: Once again not securing the #disclosure of the UFO files. #thetruthisstilloutthere cc: @NYTimesDowd — Brian Deese (@Deese44) February 13, 2015

Do you think the government is hiding the existence of extraterrestrial life from the public? Do you believe real aliens were the cause of any of these incidents?

[Featured Image by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center| Flickr | Cropped and Resized | CC by 2.0]